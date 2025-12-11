Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 09:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Modi, Trump discuss economic and defence ties as trade talks advance

Modi, Trump discuss economic and defence ties as trade talks advance

PM Modi and Trump held their first call since October, reviewing bilateral progress in trade, defence and technology, and reaffirming their commitment to a stronger strategic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks toward US President Donald Trump as he speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House

According to official sources, the two leaders underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade. (File photo: AP/PTI)

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump that focused on enhancing economic ties at a time when officials from the two countries are looking to conclude their negotiations on a trade deal.
 
What did the leaders emphasise during the call?
 
According to official sources, the two leaders underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade.
 
It was the PM’s first phone conversation with Trump after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s high-profile visit to New Delhi last week, and their first phone conversation since Trump called to wish Modi on Diwali on October 22.
 
 
Which areas of cooperation featured prominently?

Modi and Trump also discussed cooperation in energy and bilateral defence ties, especially the priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India–US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century, and on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, officials said.
 
The PM described his conversation with the US President as “warm and engaging”. In a post on X, the PM said they “reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments”, and added that “India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity.”
 
How does the call fit into recent diplomatic engagement?
 
The Modi–Trump phone call took place two days after the India–US Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, co-chaired by India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker, where the two discussed trade and investment, defence cooperation, civil nuclear collaboration, technology, critical minerals and trusted supply chains, and the India–US TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilising Strategic Technology) and India–US COMPACT for the 21st Century. Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer has also been in India to discuss tariff framework with Indian negotiators.
 
Are trade tensions easing between India and the US?
 
While the consultations and the Modi–Trump phone conversation hint at easing of tensions between the two countries over trade issues, the US President, however, earlier this week suggested he might impose new tariffs on Indian rice to address alleged dumping.
 
What broader commitments did the leaders reaffirm?
 
During Thursday’s Modi–Trump phone conversation, the two leaders also agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, reviewed progress in the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains.
 
The leaders also discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, the officials said.

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi speech US India relations Trade talks

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

