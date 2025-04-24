Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 01:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India likely to secure first trade deal amid US tariff push: Treasury Secy

India likely to secure first trade deal amid US tariff push: Treasury Secy

India is on the brink of becoming the first nation to clinch a trade pact with the US, potentially dodging Trump's steep 26 per cent tariff and deepening economic ties

PM Modi, Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that India is on track to become the first country to finalise a bilateral trade agreement aimed at avoiding President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs. 
During a media roundtable held alongside the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, Bessent said trade negotiations with India are nearing completion. He attributed the progress to India’s relatively open trade practices. 
“India also has fewer non-tariff trade barriers, obviously, no currency manipulation, very, very little government subsidies, so that reaching a deal with the Indians is much easier,” Bessent told reporters, as quoted by the New York Post.
 
 

Looming tariff deadline

India currently faces a 10 per cent tariff under existing US policy, along with a proposed 26 per cent ‘reciprocal’ tariff on its exports, which has been temporarily paused for 90 days. That pause is set to expire on July 8. The higher tariff is part of a broader strategy by President Trump to pressure trading partners into lowering trade barriers and reducing the US trade deficit.
 

Stronger ties on the agenda

On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance, speaking in Jaipur, urged India to expand its markets and reduce non-tariff barriers. He also urged New Delhi to increase imports of American energy and military equipment, framing these measures as steps toward a more robust US-India partnership. 

Also Read

JD Vance, Vance Taj Mahal visit

'Testament to true love': JD Vance after visiting Taj Mahal with family

PremiumJamieson Greer

Serious lack of reciprocity in trade with India: USTR Jamieson Greer

JD Vance, Vance

J D Vance nudges India to drop non-tariff barriers for US businesses

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls J-K terror attack 'deeply disturbing', Putin terms it 'brutal'

JD Vance, JD Vance in India, JD Vance India

India stands to gain from deepening defence ties with US, says JD Vance

Vance outlined a strategic vision for closer collaboration between the two democracies in pursuit of a ‘prosperous and peaceful’ 21st century.
 

India’s role in US trade

According to the New York Post, which cited US Census Bureau data, India made up nearly 3 per cent of American imports as of February. The Office of the US Trade Representative reported a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India in 2024. 
Despite this gap, Bessent remained optimistic, noting that India’s relatively low tariffs and trade barriers make it a more straightforward partner in ongoing negotiations. “India doesn’t have so many high tariffs,” he added, suggesting a smoother path to agreement compared to other nations.
 

What is the Bilateral Trade Agreement?

The Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) forms a key component of a broader US-India initiative titled ‘Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology’. 
Launched in February 2025, this strategic programme is aimed at strengthening economic and military ties between the two nations, focusing on enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, technology exchange, and defence collaboration.
 

US reciprocal tariff policy

As part of a revised trade framework announced by President Trump on April 2, the US imposed a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on imports from India. This move aligns with Washington’s broader push to address trade imbalances and enforce equal treatment for American goods abroad. 
In addition to the reciprocal measure, a general 10 per cent tariff has been applied to all US imports starting April 5. 
Some critical sectors have been excluded from the reciprocal tariff regime. These include pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and a range of energy commodities such as oil, gas, coal, and liquefied natural gas. These exemptions aim to safeguard industries vital to both countries' economic and strategic interests.
 
[With agency inputs]

More From This Section

PremiumATTACK, DEFENCE FORCES, PAHALGAM ATTACK

Terror attack casts shadow on tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI

RBI MPC minutes: Members see need to support growth on benign inflation

PMI, PMI INDIA

Private sector business activity rises to 8-month high in April: PMI data

Premiumcaste Census India, SECC 2011 caste data, caste-based enumeration India, caste data confidentiality, caste Census political debate, caste Census 2025 demand, caste representation in politics, SC ST OBC Census India, caste data unpublished SECC, affir

Caste Census debate: Data gaps, political risks, and social equity

PLI scheme India, electronics manufacturing India, Dixon Technologies PLI, Amber Enterprises PLI, Tata Electronics investment, Murugappa Group electronics, Foxconn India investment, TDK Corporation India, AT&S Austria India, Murata Manufacturing Indi

Tamil Nadu claims 41% share as electronics exports surge 53 % to new high

Topics : Donald Trump US India relations Trump tariffs BS Web Reports bilateral ties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon