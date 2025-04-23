Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 'Testament to true love': JD Vance after visiting Taj Mahal with family

The Vance family landed at the Agra airport from Jaipur on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

US Vice President JD Vance with wife Usha and their three children, sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Mirabel, during a visit to the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Agra (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

US Vice-President J D Vance on Wednesday visited the Taj Mahal along his Usha Vance wife and their three children, officials said.

"The Taj Mahal is amazing. A testament to true love, human ingenuity and a tribute to the great country of India," Vance wrote in the visitor's diary after his visit.

The Vance family landed at the Agra airport from Jaipur on Wednesday, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said. 

"A warm welcome to hon'ble US Vice President Mr JD Vance and his family to Uttar Pradesh, the sacred heartland of India, renowned for its timeless devotion, vibrant culture and spiritual legacy," Adityanath posted on X. 

 

 

Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha, and their three children -- sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel. The family is on a four-day visit to India.

At the airport, Vance was seen briefly interacting with Adityanath, who welcomed the guests with flowers.

The Vance family travelled by car from the airport to the Taj Mahal. The routes along their convoy's path were specially decorated, with hundreds of schoolchildren lining the streets, waving both the US flag and the Tricolour.

According to an official statement, colourful 'rangolis', sand art and decorations graced the key roundabouts en route the Taj Mahal, creating a festive atmosphere. Large hoardings welcoming the Vance family were also put up at many places along the way.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for the high-profile visit. The 12-km stretch from the airport to the Taj Mahal via Shilpgram was under a blanket security cover, including US security personnel who have been camping here for the past three days, the statement said.

The entire stretch was declared a zero-traffic zone for the movement of Vance's convoy, it added.

According to officials, the Vance family returned to the airport after visiting the Taj Mahal where they spent around an hour.

The Vances began their India trip on Monday with a visit to the Akshardham Temple in Delhi before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in the capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

