MPC minutes: Members see need to support growth as inflation stays benign

MPC minutes: Members see need to support growth as inflation stays benign

The MPC decided to cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points earlier this month, after reducing the rate by a similar magnitude in the February meeting

Inflation

RBI has projected CPI inflation for the financial year 2025–26 at 4.0 per cent. GDP growth is projected at 6.5 per cent.

Manojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:39 PM IST



The members of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee, who met from April 7 to 9, see inflation remaining benign and the policy needing to be growth supportive, the minutes of the meeting released by the Reserve Bank of India today showed.
 
The MPC decided to cut the policy repo rate by 25 basis points earlier this month, after reducing the rate by a similar magnitude in the February meeting. The stance of the policy was changed to accommodative from neutral.
 
“When consumer price inflation is decisively around its target rate of 4.0 per cent and growth is still moderate and recovering, monetary policy needs to nurture domestic demand impulses to further increase the growth momentum,” RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra said, citing the rationale for a rate cut, while commenting that a rate cut will bolster private consumption and support a revival in private corporate investment activity.
 
 
“Overall, favourable factors for the inflation outlook outweigh those with possible adverse impact and should drive further disinflation in the headline CPI. It is expected that inflation will be well aligned to the target during the current financial year,” Malhotra said.
 
On the global trade war, Malhotra said the Indian economy remains relatively less exposed and better placed to withstand such spillovers with its growth driven largely by domestic demand. “Nevertheless, we are not immune to the aftershocks and ripple effects associated with global disturbances. There may also be some positive spin-off to the Indian economy from the likely softening of crude oil and commodity prices and relative tariff advantage.”

“Assessing the overall situation, we find that while the inflation outlook remains benign, GDP growth could face downward pressure,” deputy governor M Rajeshwar said.
 
Commenting that the current environment, mired as it is with unprecedented global uncertainties due to tariff wars, Rao said that while the exact impact of US tariffs on India is not certain, with the US being India’s largest export destination, it could weigh on trade, financial markets, and domestic economic activity through both direct and indirect channels.
 
Highlighting global uncertainties due to trade wars, internal member Rajiv Ranjan said inflation has entered a decisive softening phase, with risks to growth outweighing those of inflation.
 
Ranjan said there seems to be greater conviction of inflation remaining aligned with the 4 per cent target during the current financial year, while observing that growth is lower than aspirations and needs policy support amidst a challenging global environment.
 
On the accommodative stance, he said it is consistent with the large liquidity infusion to aid policy transmission in this easing cycle.
 
External member Ram Singh also seemed comfortable on the price outlook as he said inflation levels and volatility are expected to remain within the RBI’s comfort band.
 
“With growth below potential and a benign inflation outlook, the MPC should support growth by cutting the repo rate,” Singh said.
 
Observing that the probability is that inflation in India is likely to remain moderate over FY26, another external member, Saugata Bhattacharya, said, “Forecasted moderate inflation path opens up more space for ‘good news’ policy easing.”
 
Commenting that India’s FY26 external balance might also become a matter of concern, Bhattacharya emphasised the nature of incoming data for future monetary policy decisions.
 
“The elevated uncertainty at present regarding the evolving economic outlook, which is likely to continue into the near future, warrants that policy decisions be taken considering incoming data on a ‘meeting-by-meeting’ basis. However, it was clarified that the change in stance signals only that ‘a rate hike is off the table’; an accommodative stance remains consistent with a pause, should macro-financial conditions necessitate,” he said.
 
Nagesh Kumar, another external member, emphasised that there is a greater need for stimulating private consumption and investments through fiscal and monetary policy to sustain the growth momentum.
 
Commenting that there is policy space for necessary actions, Kumar said headline CPI will remain within the target range of 4 per cent, which provides headroom for adopting a more accommodative monetary policy.
 

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

