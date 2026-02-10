India-US trade deal: India gets expanded market access for agri exports

During 2024, India’s agricultural exports to the US stood at $3.4 billion, excluding marine products, while imports were $2.1 billion.

As a part of the interim trade deal between India and the US, India has secured zero-duty access to a US import market of roughly $46 billion. The tariff-free product lines already account for about $1.4 billion of US imports from India and include spices, processed foods, fruits, tea, coffee, and essential oils.

India will also receive preferential access at 18 per cent reciprocal tariff for $160 billion import market, indicating substantial near-term export potential. In particular, the marine sector gains access at an 18 per cent tariff rate in a US import market segment valued at around $25 billion, offering significant opportunities for expansion, they said.