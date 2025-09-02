India, US still in dialogue for bilateral trade deal, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that India and the United States (US) continue to engage with each other for a trade deal.
“We are in dialogue with the US for a bilateral trade agreement,” Goyal said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
India-US relations have hit a rough patch following the imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the US on a wide range of Indian-origin products. The US had already imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff from August 7 and last week added another 25 per cent, blaming India for its purchase of Russian oil.
Both countries have been negotiating a trade deal since March-end. However, the formal round of negotiations scheduled for August 25 was postponed after the additional tariffs were imposed. Preparations for the sixth round of negotiations are under way. Former US president Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised India for being a high-tariff nation and for continuing to purchase Russian oil, which he alleged is fuelling the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, however, expressed confidence that both countries would resolve their trade frictions, even as he continued to criticise India for buying discounted Russian oil. “I think at the end of the day, two great countries (India and the US) will get this solved. But the Indians have not been great actors in terms of buying Russian oil and then reselling it, financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine,” he told Fox News in an interview.
Goyal further said that India’s supply chains are resilient, and the nation is not at the “mercy of any other country choosing to switch on or switch off the tap”. This, he said, is making India Atmanirbhar and self-reliant, while building the confidence of young India to take on global challenges.
India has already signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with Australia, the UAE, Mauritius, the UK and the four-nation European bloc EFTA, the minister said.
He also said FTA talks with the European Union (EU) are at an advanced stage. Currently, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal is in Brussels to push the proposed pact. Following his visit, negotiators from both sides will meet for the next round of discussions in the week starting September 8. Thereafter, Maroš Šefčovič, Commissioner of the European Commission for Trade and Economic Security, will travel to India to hold talks with Goyal and take political decisions on unresolved issues.
“We are making very active and significant progress,” Goyal said.