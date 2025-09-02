Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt seeks WTO consultations with US over 50% tariffs on copper

Govt seeks WTO consultations with US over 50% tariffs on copper

This move comes after India reserved the right to impose retaliatory duties on select US products in response to American tariffs on steel and aluminium; and auto components

China copper

On July 30 this year, the US adopted a measure in the form of 50 per cent tariff on all imports of certain copper products. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

India on Tuesday sought consultations with the US under the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) safeguard agreement over 50 per cent tariffs imposed on certain copper products by America.

This move comes after India reserved the right to impose retaliatory duties on select US products in response to American tariffs on steel and aluminium; and auto components.

On July 30 this year, the US adopted a measure in the form of 50 per cent tariff on all imports of certain copper products.

The measure applies from August 1 this year and for an unlimited duration.

"India considers that the measure, although claimed to be taken for security interests, are, in essence, a safeguard measure," a WTO communication said.

 

The communication is being circulated at the request of the delegation of India.

It said that the US failed to notify the WTO Committee on Safeguards on taking a decision to apply the safeguard measure.

"Accordingly, as an affected member with significant export interest to the United States in the products concerned, India requests consultations with the United States," it said.

"India looks forward to receiving a prompt reply to this request from the US and to setting a mutually convenient date and venue for the...consultations," the WTO added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

