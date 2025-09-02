Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Finance ministry to kick-start FY27 Budget making exercise from October 9

Finance ministry to kick-start FY27 Budget making exercise from October 9

"Pre-budget meetings chaired by Secretary (Expenditure) shall commence from October 9, 2025," according to the Budget Circular (2026-27) of the Department of Economic Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Union Budget, Budget. Union Budget 2025

The Budget 2026-27 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of the Parliament's Budget session. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The finance ministry will kick-start the exercise to prepare the annual budget for 2026-27 from October 9 in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the steep US tariff of 50 per cent imposed on shipments from India.

The budget for the next year will have to address issues of boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8 per cent-plus growth path. The government estimates the Indian economy to grow in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent during the current financial year.

"Pre-budget meetings chaired by Secretary (Expenditure) shall commence from October 9, 2025," according to the Budget Circular (2026-27) of the Department of Economic Affairs.

 

"Financial advisers should ensure that the necessary details required in the appendices I to VII are properly entered...before or latest by October 3, 2025. Hard copies of the data in the specified formats should be submitted for cross-verification," the circular added.

The Budget Estimates for 2026-27 will be provisionally finalised after completion of pre-budget meetings, it said, adding that RE (Revised Estimate) meetings continue till around mid-November 2025.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Next gen GST reforms will set economy open and transparent: Sitharaman

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

Account Aggregator ecosystem driving credit access, says Finance ministry

TCA Kalyani, a 1991-batch ICAS officer, has been appointed Controller General of Accounts, bringing her 34 years of experience in key ministries to the Finance Ministry

TCA Kalyani takes charge as Controller General of Accounts, Finance

gaming

FinMin, MeitY assure transition period for Online Gaming Act compliance

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Prebudget meetings for FY27 to start on October 9, Finance Ministry says

"All the ministries/departments should submit details of autonomous bodies/ implementing agencies, for which a dedicated corpus fund has been created. The reasons for their continuance and requirement of grant-in-aid support, and why the same should not be wound up, should be explained," it said.

The Budget 2026-27 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of the Parliament's Budget session.

The Budget for the current fiscal has projected a growth rate of 10.1 per cent in nominal terms, while the fiscal deficit is pegged at 4.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government scrapped a colonial-era tradition of presenting the Budget at the end of February. The then finance minister Arun Jaitley had for the first time presented the annual accounts on February 1, 2017.

With the preponement of the Budget, ministries are now allocated their budgeted funds from the start of the financial year beginning in April. This gives government departments more leeway to spend, as well as allows companies time to adapt to business and taxation plans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Rollout of GST reforms to bring transparency, reduce compliance: FM

byd, electric vehicle, chinese cars

Govt may hike GST on luxury EVs, blow for Tesla, BMW, Mercedes, BYD

Hari Menon Cofounder & CEO, BigBasket

Is Tata Group preparing for leadership change at BigBasket? What CEO says

GST council meeting

GST Council meet Sept 3-4: Rate cuts, rationalisation on the agenda

oil refineries

Russian crude becomes cheaper for India amid US pressure on oil trade

Topics : Finance Ministry Finance minister Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon