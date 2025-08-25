India, WFP to supply 200k tonnes of fortified rice for humanitarian needs

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Indian government on Monday signed a definitive agreement to supply up to 200,000 metric tonnes of fortified rice from Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouses for humanitarian needs.
The Letter of Intent (LoI), signed today, will be executed over the next five years and is aimed at fulfilling the food and nutritional requirements of the most vulnerable populations in crisis zones globally.
“By sourcing rice from India, WFP will utilise the resources of an agricultural surplus nation to deliver life-saving aid and make tangible progress against hunger,” WFP said in a statement.
Sanjeev Chopra, secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution in the Government of India, said India is committed to the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family – and to collective responsibility towards each other and a shared future.
“The country’s humanitarian support for communities in need, facing food insecurity, is part of this approach,” Chopra said.
Until a few years ago, India regularly supplied wheat for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, which was later discontinued.
The initiative marks the culmination of discussions at the February 2025 Executive Board side event in Rome, where representatives from the Indian government and WFP explored ways to collaborate, the statement added.