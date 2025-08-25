PFRDA chief urges private banks to drive pension saturation under APY

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairperson S Ramann on Monday called upon banks, particularly private sector lenders, to enhance their efforts, improve persistency, and drive financial literacy to expand pension coverage across the country.
“Atal Pension Yojana (APY), with over Rs 48,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12 per cent since inception, is a robust and sustainable pension product. I urge all banks, particularly private sector banks, to enhance efforts, improve persistency, and drive financial literacy to achieve pension saturation,” Ramann said.
PFRDA organised the APY Annual Felicitation Programme in New Delhi, recognising banks, state-level bankers’ committees (SLBCs), branches, and lead district managers (LDMs) for their outstanding contribution to APY during 2024-25. In total, 44 service providers, 10 SLBCs, and the country’s top five branches and LDMs were awarded for surpassing their annual enrolment targets.
According to PFRDA data, gross enrolments under APY had crossed 8.11 crore as of August 21, 2025, with more than 1.17 crore new subscribers added in FY25 alone. The scheme is increasingly finding favour among women and the younger population, with women accounting for 55 per cent of enrolments during the year.
The banking fraternity demonstrated exceptional commitment to the scheme in FY25. Among public sector banks, Bank of India achieved 126 per cent of its target, State Bank of India 123 per cent, Indian Bank 118 per cent, Punjab & Sind Bank 106 per cent, and Union Bank of India 103 per cent. In the private sector, IDBI Bank led with 145 per cent.
Regional rural banks were standout performers, with Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank achieving 393 per cent, Tripura Gramin Bank 351 per cent, Punjab Gramin Bank 157 per cent, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank 152 per cent, and Assam Gramin Vikash Bank 149 per cent. AU Small Finance Bank also contributed significantly with 109 per cent achievement. Cooperative banks made their mark too, led by Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank at 400 per cent, Andhra Pradesh State Co-op Bank at 207 per cent, South Canara DCC Bank at 142 per cent, Mizoram Co-op Apex Bank at 125 per cent, and Sabarkantha DCC Bank at 111 per cent.
“With APY emerging as a trusted retirement solution for millions, PFRDA reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with banks and post offices to ensure every eligible citizen is covered under the scheme, securing a dignified future for all,” PFRDA said in its media statement.