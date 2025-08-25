Monday, August 25, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / PFRDA chief urges private banks to drive pension saturation under APY

PFRDA chief urges private banks to drive pension saturation under APY

PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann called on banks, particularly private lenders, to step up efforts, improve persistency, and enhance financial literacy for broader pension coverage

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA

Harsh Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairperson S Ramann on Monday called upon banks, particularly private sector lenders, to enhance their efforts, improve persistency, and drive financial literacy to expand pension coverage across the country.
 
“Atal Pension Yojana (APY), with over Rs 48,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12 per cent since inception, is a robust and sustainable pension product. I urge all banks, particularly private sector banks, to enhance efforts, improve persistency, and drive financial literacy to achieve pension saturation,” Ramann said.
 
PFRDA organised the APY Annual Felicitation Programme in New Delhi, recognising banks, state-level bankers’ committees (SLBCs), branches, and lead district managers (LDMs) for their outstanding contribution to APY during 2024-25. In total, 44 service providers, 10 SLBCs, and the country’s top five branches and LDMs were awarded for surpassing their annual enrolment targets.
 
 
According to PFRDA data, gross enrolments under APY had crossed 8.11 crore as of August 21, 2025, with more than 1.17 crore new subscribers added in FY25 alone. The scheme is increasingly finding favour among women and the younger population, with women accounting for 55 per cent of enrolments during the year.
 
The banking fraternity demonstrated exceptional commitment to the scheme in FY25. Among public sector banks, Bank of India achieved 126 per cent of its target, State Bank of India 123 per cent, Indian Bank 118 per cent, Punjab & Sind Bank 106 per cent, and Union Bank of India 103 per cent. In the private sector, IDBI Bank led with 145 per cent.
 
Regional rural banks were standout performers, with Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank achieving 393 per cent, Tripura Gramin Bank 351 per cent, Punjab Gramin Bank 157 per cent, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank 152 per cent, and Assam Gramin Vikash Bank 149 per cent. AU Small Finance Bank also contributed significantly with 109 per cent achievement. Cooperative banks made their mark too, led by Mahila Sewa Sahakari Bank at 400 per cent, Andhra Pradesh State Co-op Bank at 207 per cent, South Canara DCC Bank at 142 per cent, Mizoram Co-op Apex Bank at 125 per cent, and Sabarkantha DCC Bank at 111 per cent.
 
“With APY emerging as a trusted retirement solution for millions, PFRDA reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with banks and post offices to ensure every eligible citizen is covered under the scheme, securing a dignified future for all,” PFRDA said in its media statement.

More From This Section

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Govt to tap Amazon, Flipkart data in inflation revamp, launch index

exporters, trade, tariff

Fitch affirms India ratings at BBB- with stable outlook on robust growth

exports, imports, trade

From textiles to seafood, how Trump's 50% tariff will bite from Aug 27

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

India's $695 billion reserves can cover 11 months of exports: RBI Governor

goods and services tax, GST

GST Council may allow input tax credit for employee group insurancepremium

Topics : PFRDA Atal Pension Yojana pension schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon