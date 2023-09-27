close
India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said their aim is to make India a global growth engine and that the country will soon emerge as an economic powerhouse of the world

Narendra Modi, Modi in parliament, modi speech today

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said their aim is to make India a global growth engine and that the country will soon emerge as an economic powerhouse of the world.
Speaking at an event to mark the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Modi said they sowed small seeds of a "Vibrant Gujarat" 20 years ago, and today it has developed into a big tree.
"We organised Vibrant Gujarat to make the state a growth engine of India. After 2014, our aim has been to make India a global growth engine, he said addressing a gathering of industrialists and businessmen.
"We are standing at such a phase that India will soon emerge as a global economic powerhouse, he said.
It is my guarantee to you that in a few years from now, in front of your eyes, India will be among the top three economies of the world, the PM said.
Modi highlighted how from a humble beginning, the Vibrant Gujarat events have turned into an institution and many states later followed it by organising their own investment summits.

"Swami Vivekanada said every work passes through three stages -first it is mocked, later it faces opposition and finally it is accepted, especially when the idea is ahead of time," Modi said, comparing the success of Vibrant Gujarat and how it passed through different stages.
The PM also said that Vibrant Gujarat became a success at such a time when the central government (previous UPA dispensation) was "indifferent" to the industrial progress of the state.

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian market with global economies India growth story Gujarat

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

