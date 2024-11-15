Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Moody's says Indian economy in sweet spot, forecasts 7.2% growth in 2024

Moody's says Indian economy in sweet spot, forecasts 7.2% growth in 2024

"Most G-20 economies will experience steady growth and continue to benefit from policy easing and supportive commodity prices," it said

growth gdp economy

High-frequency indicators including expanding manufacturing and services PMIs, robust credit growth and consumer optimism - signal steady economic momentum in Q3.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian economy is in a sweet spot, with a mix of solid growth and moderating inflation, Moody's Ratings said, forecasting a 7.2 per cent GDP growth in the 2024 calendar year and 6.6 per cent in the next.

In its Global Macro Outlook 2025-26, the rating agency said the global economy has shown remarkable resilience in bouncing back from supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, an energy and food crisis after the Russia-Ukraine war began, high inflation and consequent monetary policy tightening.

"Most G-20 economies will experience steady growth and continue to benefit from policy easing and supportive commodity prices," it said.

 

However, post-election changes in US domestic and international policies could potentially accelerate global economic fragmentation, complicating ongoing stabilisation. The aggregate and net effects of trade, fiscal, immigration and regulatory policy changes will expand the range of outcomes for countries and sectors.

On India, Moody's said the real GDP expanded 6.7 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter (April-June) of 2024, driven by a revival in household consumption, robust investment and strong manufacturing activity.

High-frequency indicators including expanding manufacturing and services PMIs, robust credit growth and consumer optimism - signal steady economic momentum in Q3.

More From This Section

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI asks shadow banks to give information on supply-chain financing

PremiumCop29, fossil fuel, climate change, pollution, 2024 global carbon project data for fossil fuel emissions

India's pollution soars as does fossil fuel use, climate fight gets tougher

India USA

India-US trade not hit by regime changes: Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Deposit growth equals credit in November 1 fortnight, shows RBI data

Saving, Save Money

Govt's small savings collection may not exceed July BE of Rs 4.2 trillion

"Indeed, from a macroeconomic perspective, the Indian economy is in a sweet spot, with the mix of solid growth and moderating inflation. We forecast 7.2 per cent growth for calendar year 2024, followed by 6.6 per cent in 2025 and 6.5 per cent in 2026," it said.

Moody's said household consumption in India is poised to grow, fuelled by increased spending during the ongoing festive season and a sustained pickup in rural demand on the back of an improved agricultural outlook.

Additionally, rising capacity utilisation, upbeat business sentiment and the government's continued thrust on infrastructure spending should support private investment.

"Sound economic fundamentals, including healthy corporate and bank balance sheets, a stronger external position, and ample foreign exchange reserves also bode well for the growth outlook," it added.

Sporadic food price pressures continue to inject volatility in the disinflation trajectory.

Headline inflation breached the upper end of the RBI's 4 per cent (+/-2 per cent) tolerance band for the first time in more than a year in October, accelerating to 6.2 per cent amid a sharp jump in vegetable prices.

"Despite the near-term uptick, inflation should moderate toward the RBI's target in the coming months as food prices ease amid higher sowing and adequate food grain buffer stocks," the agency said.

Even so, potential risks to inflation from heightened geopolitical tensions and extreme weather events underscore the RBI's cautious approach to policy easing.

Although the central bank shifted its monetary policy stance to neutral while keeping the repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent in October, it will likely retain relatively tight monetary policy settings into next year, given the fairly healthy growth dynamics and inflation risks.

Also Read

crude oil

US crude production may rise and ease prices, says Hardeep Singh Puri

trade, Container, shipment

India's merchandise exports surge 17% in Oct, fastest pace in 28 months

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee settles at new low of 84.41 as US dollar strengthens, FII outflows

inflation, price

WPI inflation hits 4-month high of 2.36% in October on food price spike

Premiuminflation market

Inflation surge dims hopes for early RBI rate cut despite slowdown fears

Topics : Indian Economy Moodys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon