India-US trade ties grow steadily despite regime changes: Commerce Secy

India’s economic integration with the United States (US) has been growing for more than two decades, irrespective of the regime in America, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Thursday.
According to data compiled by the commerce department, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the US’s imports from India stood at 10.48 per cent from 2001 to 2023, whereas the US’s overall import growth rate from the world grew at a CAGR of only 4.76 per cent during the same period.
During this time, administrations led by presidents from both major US political parties—two from the Democrats and two from the Republicans—oversaw policies that, directly or indirectly, facilitated this trade growth, reflecting bipartisan support for economic engagement with India, Barthwal told reporters. Furthermore, the two countries have strongly integrated through various agreements, including the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) and other bilateral mechanisms.
Barthwal's comments come against the backdrop of Republican candidate Donald Trump winning the presidential race in the US, sparking discussions of a possible escalation in trade tensions with India, given his anti-China stance and a shift towards his ‘America First’ policy.
According to Barthwal, India is ‘waiting and watching’ how the US-China relationship will unfold in the future.
Since 2001, the US has shown a steady and growing demand for goods from India, with imports rising significantly. In 2001, the US’s imports from India stood at $9.7 billion, representing just 0.9 per cent of its total global imports. By 2023, the figure had risen to $87.3 billion, accounting for 2.8 per cent of the US’s imports from the world.
When asked whether India would pursue the proposed mini-trade deal that was discussed during Trump's first term, the secretary said that the President-elect is currently building his team. Once the team is in place, there will be policy pronouncements, and based on that, “we will also take a call.”
The US is India’s largest trade partner and export destination. It is also India’s fourth-largest source of imported goods. During the financial year 2023-24, the trade size between both nations stood at nearly $120 billion. The trade balance has been in favour of India, with a surplus of $35.3 billion. However, during his previous tenure as President (2017-2021), Trump had expressed concerns over the trade surplus, stating that India was not importing enough from the US.
Additional secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal said that in the services sector as well, India's exports and imports with the US have registered healthy growth.