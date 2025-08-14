Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian govt engaging with China on rare earth magnet issue: Official

Indian govt engaging with China on rare earth magnet issue: Official

The Chinese government in April imposed restrictions, mandating special export licences for seven rare earth elements and related magnets

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Critical materials include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, and lutetium, which are essential in electric motors, braking systems, smartphones and missile technology. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is engaging with Chinese authorities on the issue of restrictions on rare earth magnet exports, and domestic firms have received visas to visit China as part of efforts to ensure the supply chain remains unaffected, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Chinese government in April imposed restrictions, mandating special export licences for seven rare earth elements and related magnets.

"Efforts are on. In fact, when we last approached the Embassy of China , they had also issued visas to our companies, and they are in touch with Chinese authorities, and they are also finding means and ways by which the supply chain does not get impacted. So efforts are on in that direction," the official said. 

 

The automobile industry has sought government support in expediting approvals from the Chinese government for importing rare earth magnets used in various applications, including passenger cars.

Critical materials include samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, and lutetium, which are essential in electric motors, braking systems, smartphones and missile technology. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The pace of foreign inflows into the government bond market, following the inclusion of Indian bonds in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM), has been slower than expected, maintaining yield stability, dealers said.

G-sec yields fall after S&P upgrades India's rating for 1st time since 2007

steel, steel industry

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam

trade deficit

India's trade deficit widens to eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July

SUNIL BARTHWAL Commerce secretary

India remains fully engaged with US on trade negotiations: Commerce Secy

exporters, trade, tariff

Exports rise 7.29% to $37.24 bn in July; trade deficit at $27.35 bn

Topics : China Mining industry Mining

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon