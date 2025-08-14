Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's trade deficit widens to eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July

India's trade deficit widens to eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July

India's trade deficit hit an eight-month high in July as imports grew faster than exports; government eyes FTAs and export promotion to boost competitiveness

The trade deficit stood at $24.77 billion in July last year and $18.78 billion in June this year.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

India’s trade deficit widened to an eight-month high of $27.35 billion in July, as imports grew at a faster pace than exports, data released by the commerce department showed.
 
The trade deficit stood at $24.77 billion in July last year and $18.78 billion a month ago.
 
Merchandise imports into the country saw 8.61 per cent growth to $64.59 billion, while merchandise exports grew 7 per cent to $37.24 billion in July.
 
Services exports grew 1.4 per cent to $31.03 billion in July, while services imports contracted 3.4 per cent to $15.4 billion, resulting in a surplus of $15.63 billion. Services trade data for July, however, is an “estimate” and will be revised based on the Reserve Bank of India’s subsequent release.
 
 
The jump in inbound shipments was led by petroleum and crude oil imports, which make up nearly a quarter of India’s total import bill, rising 7.4 per cent to $15.5 billion. Gold imports rose 13.8 per cent to $3.97 billion, while electronics imports stood at $9.8 billion, up 12.8 per cent year-on-year. Fertiliser imports grew 133 per cent to $1.6 billion.

On the other hand, the 7 per cent growth in merchandise exports was driven by higher demand for items such as engineering goods (13.7 per cent), electronics (33.9 per cent), drugs and pharmaceuticals (14 per cent), organic and inorganic chemicals (7.2 per cent), and gems and jewellery (28.9 per cent).
 
Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports, an indicator of overall export health, grew 12.7 per cent to $30.51 billion. Drivers among non-petroleum sectors included electronic goods (46.9 per cent), engineering goods (1.35 per cent), drugs and pharmaceuticals (5.9 per cent), and readymade garments (1.23 per cent).
 
Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said that while the monthly deficit prints have been quite volatile in FY26 so far, the trailing three-month average of $22.7 billion is similar to levels seen a year ago.
 
“India’s merchandise exports expanded by a healthy 7.1 per cent year-on-year in July 2025. The growth in July 2025 was supported by the continued surge in exports to the US, witnessed since the beginning of 2025, although growth in exports to other geographies also turned positive after a gap of two months. Non-oil exports drove the uptick in overall exports in July 2025, even as oil exports contracted by 25 per cent compared to a year earlier,” Nayar said.
 
Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters that despite global economic uncertainties, India’s goods and services exports are doing well. Exports have grown substantially, much higher than global export growth, he said.
 
Promoting exports
 
Due to an uncertain global policy environment, mainly from tariff policies rolled out by the US, the government is adopting a “clear-cut strategy” to improve export competitiveness, strengthen promotion, and diversify export baskets and markets.
 
To begin with, India is fast-tracking free trade agreements (FTAs) and reviewing existing ones. While a trade deal with the four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA) will come into force from October 1, India has reached out to the United Kingdom to fast-track the FTA’s implementation by wrapping up parliamentary procedures. An agreement with Oman has been finalised and will be signed soon.
 
Talks with the European Union are also being fast-tracked. According to Barthwal, progress in the negotiations has been “good” and further meetings are expected at the secretary and commerce and industry minister levels with their counterparts. Along with the EU, the government aims to complete FTA negotiations with Chile and Peru by year-end. Substantial completion of the FTA review with the 10-member ASEAN bloc is expected by October.
 
India is also expanding its focus on the top 50 countries, which account for 90 per cent of exports, including through mobilisation of missions abroad to undertake proactive and sustained promotion efforts.
 
Further, the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), announced in the Union Budget for FY26, is presently under inter-ministerial consultation. It seeks to enable broad-based, inclusive, and sustainable export growth over six years — from FY25 to FY31 — by exploring approaches beyond conventional mechanisms to address key bottlenecks faced by Indian exporters, especially MSMEs.
 
The EPM is anchored in a collaborative framework involving the commerce department, MSME ministry, finance ministry, and other line ministries and stakeholders. It will be implemented through two sub-schemes — Niryat Prosahan, which will provide trade finance support, and Niryat Disha, which will drive international market access.

