Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam

Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam

This comes a year after the ministry initiated a probe on some steel imports from the Southeast Asian country to analyse threats and consequential injury to India's steel sector

In April, India imposed a 12 per cent temporary tariff on some steel imports, locally known as a safeguard duty, to curb a surge in cheap shipments primarily from China.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has imposed anti-dumping duty on some steel shipments from Vietnam, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

The duty is on some hot-rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel, the ministry said in a notification dated Wednesday. 

"Domestic steel industry has suffered injury as a result of dumped imports," it said. "The injury margin is positive and significant."

 

The ministry flagged further threats to local mills if anti-dumping duties are not levied on other select goods from Vietnam.

In April, India imposed a 12 per cent temporary tariff on some steel imports, locally known as a safeguard duty, to curb a surge in cheap shipments primarily from China. 

Topics : Steel Industry trade imports

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

