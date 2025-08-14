Govt imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from Vietnam

India, the world's second-biggest producer of crude steel, has imposed anti-dumping duty on some steel shipments from Vietnam, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.
This comes a year after the ministry initiated a probe on some steel imports from the Southeast Asian country to analyse threats and consequential injury to India's steel sector.
The duty is on some hot-rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel, the ministry said in a notification dated Wednesday.
"Domestic steel industry has suffered injury as a result of dumped imports," it said. "The injury margin is positive and significant."
The ministry flagged further threats to local mills if anti-dumping duties are not levied on other select goods from Vietnam.
In April, India imposed a 12 per cent temporary tariff on some steel imports, locally known as a safeguard duty, to curb a surge in cheap shipments primarily from China.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)