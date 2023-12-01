Overseas education: Canada pips US as most favoured destination for Indians

Canada emerged as the most favoured destination for Indian students seeking education abroad in 2022, followed by the US, UK and Australia, according to the Indian Students Mobility Report 2023.

According to the report by M.M Advisory Services, a Delhi-based firm specialising in overseas studies, Canada in 2022 broke all previous records in receiving the number of Indian students. Over three lakh Indian students chose Canada last year compared to just two lakh in 2021, marking an increase of over 46 per cent.

As for the United States, historically a premier destination for Indian students, over 1.9 lakh Indian students applied in 2022 compared to 1.6 lakh in 2021. The report noted that while it is an 18.9 per cent increase, the number didn’t surpass 2019 levels.

According to the report, a combination of factors, including Canada's favourable immigration policies and students choosing the country as an alternative when other countries were less attractive, contributed to its success. On the other hand, backlogs in visa processing due to the pandemic and security-related concerns have impacted the US, as per the report.

Another interesting trend in 2022, as per the report, was that the UK registered the highest year-on-year growth in Indian student intake at 49.6 per cent. On the other hand, Australia saw relatively minimal growth of 0.7 per cent.

The report analysed mobility trends of Indian students in main English-speaking countries. According to the report, the UK experienced the highest year-on-year growth at 49.6 per cent, attracting 126,535 Indian students. Canada closely followed with a growth of 46.8 per cent, hosting 319,130 students. The US and Australia enrolled 199,182 and 100,302 Indian students, respectively.

Canada broke all records in 2022

Canada’s record-breaking growth in 2022 is built on a foundation of consistent long-term and medium-term growth, said the report. Over five years (since 2018), Canada has increased its numbers from India by over 86 per cent close to doubling its intake.





A combination of favourable immigration policies and Canada’s position as an alternative when other countries are less attractive has contributed to this phenomenon, as per the report.

In the Indian context, the remarkable growth rates are primarily driven by PG diploma-seeking students, especially in lower-skilled professions, flocking to private colleges in Canada. Roughly 70-80 per cent of the intake is for diploma programs, benefiting colleges more than universities, according to the report.



Further, Canada's increasing attractiveness, particularly when compared to other destinations, positions it as a preferred alternative for Indian students when competitor countries become less appealing, said the report.

“The recent unfolding diplomatic tensions between India and Canada risk disrupting our projections from India. It’s still a developing situation, but our current analysis suggests that student interest will likely remain largely unaffected. Should these tensions impair the Canadian High Commission’s visa processing capabilities, a portion of the market may start seeking alternative destinations,” said Maria Mathai, Director, M.M Advisory Services.

US intake is still below the pre-pandemic level

While the 18.9 per cent increase in Indian students in the US compared to 2021, it didn’t surpass 2019 levels



“Backlogs in visa processing due to the pandemic and security-related concerns on university campuses have created significant challenges in the last couple of years,” said the report.



However, the deviation from 2019 volumes in 2021 was only -1.4 per cent, and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the five years is a mere 0.4 per cent, indicating that the previous equilibrium levels have now been reached, said the report.



UK surpassed Australia first time in five year

In 2022, the UK surpassed Australia in Indian student intake, indicating a shift in preference among Indian students towards the UK. Over the five years from 2018 to 2022, the UK registered a 44.3 per cent CAGR, in contrast, Australia showed modest growth with a 3.0 per cent CAGR.

“Policy changes, such as the introduction of a two-year post-study work permit, and a faster opening up after the pandemic are key factors that contributed to this surge,” said the report.

In 2022, Australia saw a minimal 0.7 per cent increase in Indian students compared to 2021, potentially due to its borders not fully reopening to international students that year, noted the report.