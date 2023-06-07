close

World Food Safety Day 2023: History, Importance, All you need to know

World Food Safety Day 2023's theme emphasizes the importance of robust regulatory frameworks, efficient inspection systems, and capacity-creating activities in the fight against foodborne diseases

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
World Food Safety Day 2023

World Food Safety Day 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
World Food Safety Day marked on June 7 consistently holds incredible importance as a worldwide event committed to promoting food safety practices. The day has become a significant event for bringing attention to the significance of food safety regulations at all levels.
Diseases caused by Foodborne have a significant financial impact. Unsafe food costs low- and middle-income nations approximately $110 billion annually in productivity losses, medical costs, and other costs. Inadequate food safety regulations also impede efforts and progress.

World Food Safety Day 2023: History

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) first established this day in 2018. The day serves as a powerful reminder of how important food safety is to sustainable development and public health.
World Food Safety Day was first recognized by the United Nations in December 2018. On June 7, 2019, the first World Food Safety Day was observed, marking a turning point in international efforts to address food safety issues. The purpose of the day was to motivate nations that are members of the United Nations to give food safety standards top priority and cooperate with one another to safeguard consumers from foodborne diseases.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Importance

World Food Safety Day is significant because it enables producers, consumers, and governments to recognize their shared responsibility for food safety. Foodborne sicknesses influence a great many individuals overall every year, making diseases that reach from gentle inconvenience to extremely unexpected issues. The World Health Organization estimates that contaminated food accounts for approximately one in ten illnesses annually.
It focuses on the need for strong regulatory frameworks, powerful inspection systems and capacity-building activities in lessening foodborne illnesses. It requests nations to intensify efforts to establish and enforce rules governing food safety. In addition, it encourages producers and suppliers to use the most effective methods for food distribution and production.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Food Safety Day 2023 is 'Food Standards Save Lives'. The theme for this year emphasizes how important food standards are to protecting public health. 
The food supply chain's production, processing, distribution, and consumption are all covered by these standards. It is easier to guarantee that the food we consume is safe, free of harmful contaminants, and produced in hygienic conditions if strict food safety standards are adhered to. We make a contribution to healthier lives, stronger economies, and a more sustainable future for everyone by giving food safety a top priority and adhering to established standards.

Topics : World Food India food habits Food security in India

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

