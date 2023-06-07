World Food Safety Day 2023: History, Importance, All you need to know



Diseases caused by Foodborne have a significant financial impact. Unsafe food costs low- and middle-income nations approximately $110 billion annually in productivity losses, medical costs, and other costs. Inadequate food safety regulations also impede efforts and progress. World Food Safety Day marked on June 7 consistently holds incredible importance as a worldwide event committed to promoting food safety practices. The day has become a significant event for bringing attention to the significance of food safety regulations at all levels.

World Food Safety Day 2023: History



World Food Safety Day was first recognized by the United Nations in December 2018. On June 7, 2019, the first World Food Safety Day was observed, marking a turning point in international efforts to address food safety issues. The purpose of the day was to motivate nations that are members of the United Nations to give food safety standards top priority and cooperate with one another to safeguard consumers from foodborne diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) first established this day in 2018. The day serves as a powerful reminder of how important food safety is to sustainable development and public health.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Importance



It focuses on the need for strong regulatory frameworks, powerful inspection systems and capacity-building activities in lessening foodborne illnesses. It requests nations to intensify efforts to establish and enforce rules governing food safety. In addition, it encourages producers and suppliers to use the most effective methods for food distribution and production. World Food Safety Day is significant because it enables producers, consumers, and governments to recognize their shared responsibility for food safety. Foodborne sicknesses influence a great many individuals overall every year, making diseases that reach from gentle inconvenience to extremely unexpected issues. The World Health Organization estimates that contaminated food accounts for approximately one in ten illnesses annually.

World Food Safety Day 2023: Theme