Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Jaishankar, Cameron discuss progressing India-UK Free Trade Agreement

The duo also discussed shared global challenges, including the situation in Israel and Gaza and the war between Russia and Ukraine

EAM S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently on a visit to the UK met with his British counterpart David Cameron and discussed progressing a Free Trade Agreement and partnerships on defence, science and technology.
During the meeting on Monday, the two leaders reflected on the strength of the UK-India relationship, including meeting the ambition of the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, according to the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Foreign Secretary and Jaishankar also discussed progressing a free trade agreement and partnerships on defence, science and technology," it said.
The duo also discussed shared global challenges, including the situation in Israel and Gaza and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
"They discussed shared global challenges, including the concerning situation in Israel and Gaza and Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. In the meeting, they also covered the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to global growth and prosperity," the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.
Notably, India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Talks for FTA between India and the UK started in 2022 and the 12th round of negotiations took place from August 8-31 this year.
The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The Roadmap is a commitment to a partnership that delivers for both countries.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar said that he congratulated David Cameron on his appointment as UK Foreign Secretary. Jaishankar stated that he looked forward to working with Cameron closely.
Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "A pleasure to meet UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron this afternoon on his first day in office. Congratulated him on his appointment. Held a detailed discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to working with him closely."
In a cabinet reshuffle by UK PM Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister David Cameron was appointed UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Downing Street informed on Monday. This comes after Sunak sacked his Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart

Stats Alert: Warner breaks Tendulkar's record of most centuries as opener

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts

Ashes 5th Test: McGrath gives verdict on David Warner's last Test match

Rural housing construction may be driving up MGNREGS costs, says ministry

Tesla to double its components imports from India, says Piyush Goyal

India-UK FTA: EAM hopes two sides will find 'landing point' which will work

Faster trains are crucial for India to tap global export markets like China

Nine states record higher inflation rates compared to national average

Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to the UK, called on Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street and conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Diwali on Sunday.
Jaishankar along with his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar met with the UK PM and presented him a Lord Ganesha statue and a cricket bat signed by Indian batting great Virat Kohli.
Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar shared details about his meeting with the UK PM, posting, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr. and Mrs. Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S Jaishankar David Cameron free trade agreement trade

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon