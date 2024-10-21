Business Standard
JSW Steel, ACC, NMDC among 31 bidders in 10th commercial coal mine auction

"A total of 31 companies have submitted their bids in the auction process," the coal ministry said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

JSW Steel, JSW Energy, ACC Ltd, NMDC Ltd, NTPC Mining Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) are among the 31 companies which have submitted bids for the tenth round of commercial coal mine auction.

"A total of 31 companies have submitted their bids in the auction process," the coal ministry said in a statement.

More than 10 new companies have participated for the first time under commercial coal mine auction.

A total of 67 coal blocks were put up for sale in June under the tenth round of commercial mines auction. The government has received 44 bids for the 67 coal mines, the statement said.

 

"The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary technical evaluation committee and technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, to be conducted on MSTC portal," it added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

