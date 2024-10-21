NRI deposits witness $7.82 billion inflows in April-August 2024: RBI data

The money deposited by overseas Indians in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes doubled to $7.82 billion in April–August 2024, from $3.74 billion in the same period in 2023, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.
The total outstanding NRI deposits as of August 2024 stood at $158.94 billion. The NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.
During the April–August 2024 period, maximum flows came into FCNR (B) deposits. According to RBI data, about $3.47 billion flowed into these accounts during this period, compared to $1.55 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $29.2 billion. An FCNR (B) account allows customers to maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit.
Meanwhile, NRE deposits witnessed an inflow of $2.51 billion during this period, compared to an inflow of $868 million in the corresponding period a year ago. The outstanding NRE deposits now stand at $100.54 billion in August 2024.
NRO deposits also saw inflows worth $1.84 billion in April–August 2024, compared to $1.32 billion during the same period a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $29.19 billion in August 2024. An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs.