Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / International travel drags outward remittance under LRS to $3.2 bn in Aug

International travel drags outward remittance under LRS to $3.2 bn in Aug

Remittances for studies abroad grew marginally to $416.39 million

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) dropped 4.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $3.2 billion in August 2024, compared to $3.37 billion last year, due to subdued growth in the international travel segment.

The LRS was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Initially, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.

International travel—the largest segment, accounting for over 60 per cent of the remittances—slipped by 1.30 per cent Y-o-Y to $2.01 billion from $2.04 billion in August 2023. Similarly, remittances for the maintenance of close relatives dropped by 16.65 per cent to $315.4 million.
 

Meanwhile, remittances under the 'gift' category rose by nearly 9 per cent from last year to $244.4 million.

Investments in equity and debt schemes increased by 33.18 per cent to $125.3 million from $94.08 million. Remittances for studies abroad grew marginally to $416.39 million, while the purchase of immovable property rose by nearly 38 per cent to $22.49 million.

More From This Section

river

Arunachal's Siang valley dam project on fast track to counter China threat

Bonds

Govt bond yields seen hardening after RBI governor ruled out a rate cut

hiring

Fresh formal hirings fell to a four month low in August, shows EPFO data

Premiumexport import trade

India recalibrates FTA strategy amid past challenges and rising imports

Premiumsteel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

India's steel industry faces challenges as Chinese exports continue to rise


On the other hand, remittances for deposits dropped 24.9 per cent Y-o-Y to $45.56 million. Sequentially, remittances under the scheme grew by 16.6 per cent from $2.75 billion in July 2024.

Also Read

MMT travel report

International travel drives outward remittance under LRS to $2.7 bn in July

GIFT City

RBI's decision on LRS enhances attractiveness of GIFT IFSC, says city MD

Ratan Tata

Tata, Somerville College Oxford to build new facility in honour of Ratan

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Robust domestic engines supporting India's growth outlook: RBI Bulletin

IDBI bank

IDBI Bank to offload MEP Infrastructure Developers' stressed loan exposure

Topics : LRS LRS outward remittance Indian travellers global travel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon