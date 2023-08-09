Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Low income group consumers' sentiments buoyant about Indian economy : study

However, despite the increase in their income the consumers are highly cautious when it comes to non-essential spending, the study said

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home Credit India, which is a part of global consumer finance provider Home Credit Group, has said that sentiments of the low income population in urban and semi-urban spaces are quite buoyant about the country's economy.
The company in its annual consumer survey 'The Indian Wallet Study 2023' found that with the economy growing, income levels have increased for 52 per cent of the low-income consumers last year. A total 76 per cent are expecting their incomes to rise in the coming year.
This has made the low income population buoyant about the country's economy.
However, despite the increase in their income the consumers are highly cautious when it comes to non-essential spending, the study said.
The aim of the study is to understand the financial habits and sentiments of the consumers in the low-income strata within the urban and semi-urban areas.
The study was made from a randomised survey of around 2200 respondents who are in the age group of 18 to 55 years with an annual income of Rs two lakh to Rs five lakh, residing across 17 cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and others and have taken loans.

Also Read

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

India to play two Tests on multi-format tour of South Africa in December

India is open to negotiate trade agreement with Africa: Piyush Goyal

India to offer 5 million tons wheat to bulk consumers to cool prices

India's anti-dumping duty impositions drop amid post Covid-19 shift

SEBI report: Number of appeals filed in SAT rose to record 1,192 in FY23

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

India's grain stockpiles crucial to PM Modi's pre-election strategy

On the savings front, the study showed that nearly 60 per cent of the low-income consumers favoured prudent financial behaviour by saving money after covering monthly expenses.
The study also revealed the coping mechanism for emergency and mandatory expenses like medical costs among the low-income consumers.
About 70 per cent of them meet their emergency expenses by dipping into their savings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : income consumers Indian Economy

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon