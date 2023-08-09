Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.38%)
65594.08 -252.42
Nifty (-0.34%)
19503.35 -67.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.74%)
5376.35 + 39.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
37869.00 -43.50
Nifty Bank (-0.79%)
44610.15 -354.30
Heatmap

India's anti-dumping duty impositions drop amid post Covid-19 shift

The Indian government's stance on anti-dumping duties has seen a decrease in the acceptance of recommendations from the DGTR, particularly concerning goods from China

export, import

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over the past three years, the Indian government has exercised more caution in imposing duties, even after Directorate General of Trade Remedies or DGTR (earlier known as Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties) investigations confirmed instances of "dumping" into the Indian market according to a report by the Times of India.

Dumping refers to selling goods in a foreign market at a price lower than their origin, potentially harming the domestic industry. From 1991 to August 2020, the quasi-judicial body DGTR recommended anti-dumping duty imposition in 1,039 cases, with acceptance in all but seven instances, resulting in a mere 0.7 per cent rejection rate, as highlighted by the Centre for Digital Economy Policy Research data.

Also Read: DGTR for continuation of anti-dumping duty on China steel wheels for 5 yrs

However, following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the launch of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaign by the government, a noticeable shift has occurred, with the finance ministry increasingly rejecting a portion of DGTR's recommendations. Since August 2020, the "success rate" of DGTR's recommendations has dropped to 43 per cent, with only 61 out of 141 suggestions being accepted, according to data sourced by TOI.

Goods originating from China continue to face the most substantial anti-dumping actions, with about 43 out of 80 rejected cases originating from China. This includes carbon black, caustic soda, flat rolled stainless steel products, viscose spun yarn, and polyester yarn.

Even within these rejected cases for about 29 per cent of the products, China was the sole country responsible for dumping goods into India. The 23 rejected products included tires, amoxicillin, melamine, and nylon tire cord fabric.

The official argument appears to be that imposing a dumping duty primarily targeting intermediaries and raw materials can raise the cost of finished products. The finance ministry and Niti Aayog do not uniformly support such measures. However, industry experts counter that, in numerous cases, persistent dumping could ultimately extinguish domestic players from the market.

Also Read

You may soon have to pay more for soaps, detergents, shampoos. Here's why

What is Call of Duty and why are Sony, Microsoft battling over it?

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Windfall tax on crude oil slashed to Rs 3,500/tonne, duty on diesel hiked

SEBI report: Number of appeals filed in SAT rose to record 1,192 in FY23

Govt might lift the ban on white rice export soon as production increases

India's grain stockpiles crucial to PM Modi's pre-election strategy

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll


Topics : anti dumping China exports India china trade BS web team Finance Ministry Niti Aayog

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon