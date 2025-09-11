Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Maha signs MoUs worth ₹1.08 trn, will create 47k direct jobs: CM Fadnavis

Maha signs MoUs worth ₹1.08 trn, will create 47k direct jobs: CM Fadnavis

Investors and the industry sector play a crucial role in a state's economic growth, Fadnavis said while assuring that his government will meet their expectations

The key projects in this regard include MGSA Realty investing Rs 5,000 crore in industrial warehouses, data centres and logistics hubs, which will create 10,000 jobs. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding entailing investment of Rs 1,08,599 crore in sectors like information technology, food processing, warehousing, data centres and logistics hubs, paving the way for creation of 47,000 direct jobs, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Investors and the industry sector play a crucial role in a state's economic growth, Fadnavis said while assuring that his government will meet their expectations.  "We are making efforts to ensure entrepreneurs have a positive investment experience in Maharashtra," the chief minister said.  The key projects in this regard include MGSA Realty investing Rs 5,000 crore in industrial warehouses, data centres and logistics hubs, which will create 10,000 jobs.  Lodha Developers Ltd will set up a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Ambernath in Thane district investing Rs 30,000 crore. It will generate 6000 jobs.  Adani Enterprises Ltd will invest Rs 70,000 crore in an integrated coal surface gasification downstream derivatives project at Kamleshwar Linga in Nagpur district, creating 30,000 jobs, while Polyplex Corporation Ltd will invest Rs2,086 crore in a polymer products project in Nandurbar that will provide employment to 600 people.  Reliance Consumer Products Ltd will set up an integrated food and beverages manufacturing facility at Katol in Nagpur district with an investment of Rs 1,513 crore, generating 500 jobs.  The MoUs were exchanged between industry department secretary P. Anbalagan on behalf of the state government and representatives of the participating companies, including Amarprakash Agarwal (MGSA Realty), Abhishek Lodha (Lodha Developers Ltd), Ketan Modi (Reliance Consumer Products Ltd), Ajit Barodia (Adani Enterprises Ltd) and Pranay Kothari (Polyplex Corporation Ltd).

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

