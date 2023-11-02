close
MGNREGS demand continues to robust even as funds dip, shows data

Almost 80 per cent states have negative balance; all India deficit stands at over 9619 crore

MGNREGS
Premium

MGNREGS

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Demand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) continued to remain robust despite a seasonal slowdown in the month of October, data showed. The demand is high despite funds going dry.

According to the latest financial statement, almost 80 per cent of states of the country have a negative financial balance.
 
Till October end, the expenditure on the scheme has been around Rs 77,634 crore while the total available funds were to the
MGNREGS Rural economy MGNREGA funds MGNREGA wages

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

