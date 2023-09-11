Modi-MBS meet: Nations to jointly track progress of West Coast Refinery

India and Saudi Arabia have agreed on creating a joint monitoring committee to review the progress of the under-construction West Coast Refinery, and a joint task force to identify and channelise the $100 billion investments promised by the Kingdom in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on his second state visit to India. Both leaders also held the first meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council at Hyderabad House.

Both sides also identified critical minerals, space, semiconductors and fintech as key new areas of cooperation.

Energy partnership

Both sides have decided to diversify the current state of their hydrocarbon relationship into a comprehensive energy partnership. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the energy ministries of both countries calls for cooperation in renewable energy, energy efficiency, hydrogen, electricity, and a potential grid interconnection between the nations. It also encourages bilateral investment in these areas.

A separate agreement on grid connectivity is close to being finalised, Sayeed said, without giving further details.

Sources said both nations have committed to extending their full support to the stalled West Coast Refinery after Saudi insistence.

First announced in 2015, the $44 billion project had targeted an unprecedented refinery capacity of 60 MMTPA. But back and forth on the issue between the previous Shiv Sena-controlled Maharashtra government and the BJP-led Centre had held up the mega project.

In 2018, Saudi Aramco and the UAE's ADNOC had signed a framework agreement to jointly develop the Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited project. Funds to the tune of $50 billion have already been earmarked by Saudi Arabia, Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs at the Ministry of External Affairs said at a press briefing.

The two sides have agreed to set up a joint task force to help identify and channelise the $100 billion worth of investments in India committed by Bin Salman in February 2019. "Half of this was for the refinery. To have a monitoring committee to ensure the progress on refinery projects is as per plans laid out," Sayeed said.

Modi has suggested tourism, waterways, expansion of rail and freight corridors, ports, hydrogen, gas grids, and optical fibres as potential other areas of investment.

India, the US, Saudi Arabia and the European Union had on Saturday launched the mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and rail connectivity corridor.

Trade deal discussed

Both sides have also agreed to expedite negotiations on the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The GCC consists of the six oil-rich economies of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Initial talks on a trade pact fizzled out in 2008 after the bloc decided to disengage from all negotiations. In February 2022, India revived negotiations once more.

Trade in local currency was also discussed, given that India is the second-largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom is India's fourth-largest partner, Sayeed said.

In a bid to secure stable supply lines for food, the Saudi side is also keen on developing food parks in India. Last year, the UAE had announced $2 billion for developing the same in India.

India has suggested a joint working group on education and skill development be established, while talks are on to finalise a visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports.