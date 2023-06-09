Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report



MBS said it would result in "major economic consequences for Washington" and that "he will not deal with the US administration anymore", the report said. After US President Joe Biden vowed to impose "consequences" on Saudi Arabia for slashing oil production last year, Mohammad bin Salman (MBS), the West Asian nation's crown prince, threatened to alter the relationship between the two nations, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday, citing a classified document.



The WSJ report said that even though Biden scarcely communicates with MBS, the US diplomats have continued their effort to rebuild ties with the West Asian nation, especially on topics like the peace deal in Yemen, ceasefire in Sudan, counterterrorism as well as supply of oil. In the run-up to the presidential elections, Biden pledged that he would make Saudi Arabia a "pariah". However, eight months into his presidency, the two countries continue to engage diplomatically. Earlier this week, MBS met US secretary of state Antony Blinken outside Jeddah.



After a 1 hour and 40 minutes-long meeting with MBS, Blinken said, "Together, we can drive real progress for all our people, not only to address the challenges or crises of the moment but to chart an affirmative vision for our shared future." The report also quoted some officials as saying that the relationship between the two countries is "too important" for the Western nation to let languish. This is due to "Riyadh's economic and political clout and Beijing's courtship of traditional US partners" in the region.

Also Read Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate US President Joe Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia-Ukraine war anniversary Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report Dhakad Ram, the man who threatened Salman Khan, sent to police custody Credit Suisse puts up China brokerage venture for sale due to takeover: Rpt 21 teenagers injured in walkway collapse at Beach Park in Texas in USA Top Headlines: 4 states breach 10% e-2W adoption, Trump's Indictment & more PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon Trump indicted: All you need to know about documents case and what's next



It is unclear whether the threat was conveyed by MBS directly to US officials or intercepted, but it shows the problematic nature of this bilateral relationship. The two had a "candid, open" conversation on topics like Yemen conflict, human rights and fighting in Sudan.