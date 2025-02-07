Business Standard

MP announces drone policy, incentives to become manufacturing hub

Capital subsidy of up to 40 per cent (maximum Rs 30 crore) will be provided to entrepreneurs setting up drone-manufacturing units in the state

The policy includes setting up drone schools, drone-manufacturing infrastructure, operations and marketing support, patents, etc. Photo: Shutterstock

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Feb 07 2025

In a bid to boost drone manufacturing, assembly, and maintenance in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government recently approved the Drone Promotion and Utilisation Policy 2025. The policy included several incentives for the drone sector.
 
Capital subsidy of up to 40 per cent (maximum Rs 30 crore) will be provided to entrepreneurs setting up drone-manufacturing units in the state. Units investing more than Rs 50 crore will be given customised incentives. Up to Rs 2 crore will be provided for research and development, while stamp duty exemption is also included in the policy.
 
Industry estimates say the policy would bring in investment worth over Rs 400 crore in the next few years.
 
 
Prem Kumar Vislawath, chief executive officer of Hyderabad-based drone-manufacturing company Marut Drones -- which is active in the state -- said the policy was a structured and progressive initiative that positioned Madhya Pradesh as a potential hub for drone manufacturing, training, and services.
 
However, Vislawath added: “While the policy is a great start, its on-ground implementation would be crucial. Clear guidelines and faster approvals to facilitate operations for drone companies, streamlined regulatory processes to ensure ease of doing business, and public-private partnerships in sectors like precision agriculture, urban planning, and infrastructure monitoring will drive large-scale drone adoption in the state.”

The policy includes setting up drone schools, drone-manufacturing infrastructure, operations and marketing support, patents, etc.
 
The Global Investors Summit to be held in Bhopal from February 24-25 will focus on investment in drone manufacturing. The Indian drone market is projected to rise from $2.71 billion currently to $13 billion by 2030.
 
In the field of agriculture, two drone-training schools have been opened in Bhopal and Indore where young farmers can get training to fly small-and medium-sized drones at low fees. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the drone technology as full of possibilities, and said that at present the drones were being used in spraying pesticides and fertilisers in agriculture, and in future, its use would increase in the different areas of administration.
 

