MP tops in providing assistance to poor prisoners for bail, fines: CM Yadav

Under the initiative, economically weaker prisoners are granted financial aid of up to Rs 25,000 for paying fines

The Chief Minister stressed the need for prisoner rehabilitation programs, including skill development. (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a review meeting of the Jail Department at Samatva Bhavan, the CM residence in the state capital Bhopal and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

During the meeting on Wednesday night, CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh ranked first in the country in providing financial assistance to poor prisoners for bail and fines. Under the initiative, economically weaker prisoners are granted financial aid of up to Rs 25,000 for paying fines. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to have approved Rs 6,43,517 for 31 prisoners in the form of fines and bail so far, according to an official release.

 

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in complying with Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which mandates that a jail superintendent must submit a written application to the relevant court for bail when a prisoner has completed either half or one-third of their sentence. Under this provision, cases of 78 prisoners were forwarded to the court, resulting in the release of 46 prisoners, it added.

Praising the achievement, the Chief Minister congratulated the officials of the Jail Department for the state's outstanding performance in both these areas. He also directed officials to enhance security measures in prisons and accelerate activities aimed at the intellectual and moral rehabilitation of prisoners.

Additionally in the meeting, officials informed that the E-Prison Management System is operational in all jails across the state, continuously updating prisoner records. The system has recorded 13,17,303 admissions (including legacy data) so far, and details of over 1,31,000 prisoners have been uploaded through ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System). Since the implementation of new criminal laws on July 1, 2024, 48,139 prisoners have been registered under the E-Prison system. Efforts are also underway to increase the capacity of jails.

Furthermore, officials proposed granting early release to prisoners with good conduct every year on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (November 15), which CM Yadav approved, stating that prisoners demonstrating good behavior should receive special remission on this occasion.

CM Yadav emphasised the importance of open prisons, stating that they give inmates a sense of freedom. He directed the expansion of open prisons in the state, highlighting that prisons should not just be places of punishment but also centers for rehabilitation and reformation.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for prisoner rehabilitation programs, including skill development, yoga, spiritual education, and counseling. These initiatives will help in the mental and moral development of inmates and ensure their positive reintegration into society.

CM Yadav called for greater community involvement in prison reforms. He urged social and religious organizations and experts to contribute to rehabilitation programs. The state government is committed to making every possible effort to ensure that prisoners can lead a dignified life after their release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

