MSME contribution to India's GDP lags pre-pandemic highs, shows data

The share of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021-22 was 29 per cent, lower than the sector's pre-pandemic highs.

The share of MSMEs in the country’s total output, in terms of gross value added, touched 31 per cent in 2018-19 before declining during the pandemic, as per data tabled in the Parliament on Monday. (Chart 1)

About $200 billion worth of MSME products were exported in 2022-23, but their share in India’s overall exports declined to a five-year low of 44 per cent. MSME products made up about half of all exports in 2019-20 before the pandemic. Since then, the share has declined. India’s overall exports increased by 44 per cent in the same period-- from $313 billion in FY20 to over $450 billion in FY23.

