MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh seek trade partners in Africa, Latin America

Following the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US administration on most Indian goods, including textiles, jewellery and leather goods, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Uttar Pradesh are seeking trade and investment partners in other regions, including Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The UP MSMEs are exploring business and trade alliances with companies and investors in countries, including Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Mongolia, Vietnam, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Surinam, Guyana and Nepal, among others.

Taking the agenda forward, MSME chamber Indian Industries Association (IIA) is organising mega international-grade trade and business fairs to foster Business-to-Business (B2B) alliances and