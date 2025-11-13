Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh seek trade partners in Africa, Latin America

MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh seek trade partners in Africa, Latin America

The Indian Industries Association (IIA) will host International Tourism & Hospitality Expo (ITH Expo 2025) in Varanasi from December 18 to19

In 2024-25, UP clocked MSMEs exports worth more than ₹1.70 trillion, while the Yogi Adityanath government is now targeting exports to touch ₹5 trillion by 2030 with the help of industrial clusters.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Following the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US administration on most Indian goods, including textiles, jewellery and leather goods, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in Uttar Pradesh are seeking trade and investment partners in other regions, including Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
 
The UP MSMEs are exploring business and trade alliances with companies and investors in countries, including Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Mongolia, Vietnam, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Surinam, Guyana and Nepal, among others.
 
Taking the agenda forward, MSME chamber Indian Industries Association (IIA) is organising mega international-grade trade and business fairs to foster Business-to-Business (B2B) alliances and
