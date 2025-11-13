Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / MFIs need to introspect on falling loan accounts: DFS Secretary M Nagaraju

MFIs need to introspect on falling loan accounts: DFS Secretary M Nagaraju

DFS secretary M Nagaraju flags a sharp fall in loan accounts and disbursals, urges MFIs to introspect, consolidate operations, and revive passion for financial inclusion

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

The reduction in the number of loan accounts and the outstanding amount during the last year is a cause of concern and stress for microfinance institutions (MFIs), secretary, Department of Financial Services, M Nagaraju said on Thursday, stressing the need for introspection by the sector.
 
“What are we doing wrong? Is there something we can improve and are our models right and good for a large section of the population?” Nagaraju said while addressing a conference organised by Sa-Dhan, an association of impact finance institutions.
 
Calling for consolidation in the MFI sector, Nagaraju said that the number of loan accounts had reduced by 450 lakh by September. The total outstanding amount in the loan accounts had gone down from Rs 4.4 lakh crore as on March 2024 to Rs 3.4 lakh crore as on September 2025, he said. 
 
The DFS secretary highlighted the issue of interest rates being charged by microfinance institutions and said that people in desperate need may borrow at high interest rates but may not be able to return the amount.
 
“I came across very uncomfortable rates of interest… that is actually because of inefficiency in microfinance institutions,” Nagaraju said.

He said that the microfinance sector has become the most important pillar for economic and inclusive growth and needs to focus on improving financial inclusion in the country.
 
“The government would like to continue to support MFIs for financial inclusion and women empowerment… The passion and commitment is missing in MFIs now… There is a need to attract the younger generation,” Nagaraju said.
 
MFIs typically receive funding lines from banks, non-banking financial institutions, Small Industries Development Bank of India, and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development; they also raise funds through bonds. MFIs saw their funding crash by more than half in the financial year ended March 2025, declining to Rs 58,109 crore, which works out to a fall of 55.40 per cent year-on-year.
 
A report by CareEdge Ratings said that growth for MFIs is expected to remain moderate at 4 per cent Y-o-Y for the current financial year ending March 2026.
 
Speaking at the conference, Shaji KV, chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), said that they are working on building a model for Gramin credit score and collaborating with smaller MFIs on the same.
 
He said that a data warehouse with credit history of poorer sections is also being created within Nabard to reduce the cost of underwriting.
 
The Nabard chairperson highlighted the need for borrower protection programmes and improving the productivity of capital by using blended finance mechanisms.
 
The Union Budget 2025-26 had announced Grameen Credit Score as a framework to be developed by public-sector banks for the credit needs of members of self-help groups (SHGs) and people in rural areas.
 
Its purpose would be to facilitate better credit assessment for improving access to formal credit not just for SHGs but also for the rural population, including farmers and marginalised communities.

Topics : MFI transactions microfinance institutions NABARD credit score

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

