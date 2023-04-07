Gas price for April at $7.92 but price for consumers capped at $6.5: Govt



According to an order of the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the price of natural gas for April 8 to April 30 period comes to $7.92 per million British thermal unit going by the new indexation of pricing it at 10 per cent of imported cost of crude oil. The government on Friday announced a natural gas price of $7.92 per unit for the remainder of April according to the just approved new pricing formula, but rates for consumers have been capped at $6.5 per unit.



"For the gas produced by ONGC/OIL from their nomination fields, the price shall be subject to ceiling of $6.5 per mmBtu," the order said. However, the Union Cabinet had while changing the pricing formula capped the rates at $6.5 per mmBtu for two years ending March 31, 2025.



Following the decision, the CNG price in Delhi is likely to be cut from Rs 79.56 per kg to Rs 73.59 and that of PNG from Rs 53.59 per thousand cubic meters to Rs 47.59. In Mumbai, CNG may cost Rs 79 per kg instead of Rs 87 and PNG may cost Rs 49 per scm instead of Rs 54. The capped rates which are about a quarter less than the current prices, will lead to CNG and piped cooking gas prices being cut by up to 10 per cent.

Under the new pricing mechanism, the pricing of gas will be linked to 10 per cent of India's average monthly crude import basket. There would also be a floor price of USD 4 per mmBtu and a ceiling price of $6.5 per mmBtu. The Government on Thursday accepted several key recommendations made by the Kirit Parikh Committee with respect to the pricing of natural gas produced from APM fields (that are legacy fields and largely held by PSUs like ONGC).



For April 1 to April 7 - the period prior to the Cabinet decision - the price of APM gas would be "$9.16 per mmBtu on a Gross Calorific Value (GCV) basis," the PPAC order said. This formula replaces the old one where the rates were fixed using four international gas benchmarks. The price of gas according to this formula was $8.57 per mmBtu for six months ended March 31.



"The initial floor and ceiling prices shall be $4 per mmBtu and $6.5 per mmBtu respectively. The ceiling would be maintained for the next two years (FY 2023-24 and 2024-25) and then increased by $0.25 per mmBtu each year," a separate Gazette notification indicating the decision of the Cabinet said. "For the gas produced by ONGC and OIL from their nomination fields, the APM price shall be subject to a floor and a ceiling.



"The APM prices would be declared on a monthly basis by PPAC on the last day of the month," the notification said. The prices will now be revised every month, going forward, instead of bi-annual revision.