Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nearly 80% of gig workers meet Indian job market requirements: Report

Around 76% of employers identified technical skills as the most essential for gig workers

Gig workers Bill may hurt ease of doing biz: Startups to Karnataka govt

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the current job environment, around 80 per cent of gig workers meet employment requirements in India, but need to be skilled in technical skills for achieving success in the longer term, according to a recent report released by Teamlease Edtech.

According to the study titled "Gig Economy Skills: Equipping Youth for Freelance and Flexible Work", while around 76 per cent of employers identified technical skills as the most essential for gig workers, communication skills closely followed, with almost 69 per cent of respondents emphasising the importance of remote collaboration and meeting client expectations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In terms of experience, the study revealed a preference for gig workers with 1-5 years of experience among nearly 68 per cent of employers, indicating a desire for fresh perspectives balanced with practical know-how.

Other key trends:

>75.90% of employers identify technical skills as the most essential for gig workers

>68.67% of respondents emphasise the importance of communication skills

>Over 90% of respondents stress the importance of digital proficiency

>On-the-job training (76.19%) and online courses (73.81%) emerge as the most preferred methods for gig workers to enhance their skills

>The most common skill gaps in new gig workers include industry-specific knowledge and soft skills.

Also Read

gig workers

Gig workers Bill may hurt ease of doing biz: Startups to Karnataka govt

Gig workers

Tier-I cities dominate in blue-collar gig job opportunities: Report

Jairam Ramesh

Country needs national social security architecture for gig workers: Cong

economy, growth, jobs, unorganised, workers

Worker groups demand social security fund for unorganised workers in Budget

Zomato creates Guinness World Record for largest first aid lesson

Zomato creates Guinness World Record for largest first aid lesson

Topics : gig economy India's job market Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon