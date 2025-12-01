India's manufacturing PMI eases to 56.6 in Nov as tariffs hit export orders

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
India’s manufacturing activity continued to expand in November, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) at 56.6, down from 59.2 in October, according to data compiled by S&P Global.
The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change. Total new orders and output continued to grow at above-trend rates but at their weakest pace in nine months. Export order growth also softened, rising at the slowest rate in over a year.
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, noted: "India’s final November PMI confirmed that US tariffs caused the manufacturing expansion to slow. The new export orders PMI fell to a 13-month low. Business confidence, as indicated by expectations for future output, showed a big fall in November, potentially reflecting increasing concerns about the impact of tariffs. The boost from the cuts in goods and services tax (GST) may be fading and it might be insufficient to offset the tariff headwind to demand."
Flash PMI fell to six-month low in Nov
The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the combined performance of India’s manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 59.9 in November from 60.4 in October, marking a six-month low, according to S&P Global data. This seasonally adjusted index, which tracks month-on-month changes in the combined output of the two sectors, indicated a slower rate of expansion.