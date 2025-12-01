Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's manufacturing PMI eases to 56.6 in Nov as tariffs hit export orders

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 56.6 in Nov as tariffs hit export orders

November manufacturing PMI: The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark

Manufacturing

India's Manufacturing PMI November 2025

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India’s manufacturing activity continued to expand in November, with the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) at 56.6, down from 59.2 in October, according to data compiled by S&P Global.
 
The overall growth remained strong, with the index staying well above the neutral mark. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 shows contraction in the manufacturing or construction sectors. A reading of exactly 50 signifies no change.  Total new orders and output continued to grow at above-trend rates but at their weakest pace in nine months. Export order growth also softened, rising at the slowest rate in over a year.
 
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, noted: "India’s final November PMI confirmed that US tariffs caused the manufacturing expansion to slow. The new export orders PMI fell to a 13-month low. Business confidence, as indicated by expectations for future output, showed a big fall in November, potentially reflecting increasing concerns about the impact of tariffs. The boost from the cuts in goods and services tax (GST) may be fading and it might be insufficient to offset the tariff headwind to demand."
 
Flash PMI fell to six-month low in Nov
 
The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which measures the combined performance of India’s manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 59.9 in November from 60.4 in October, marking a six-month low, according to S&P Global data. This seasonally adjusted index, which tracks month-on-month changes in the combined output of the two sectors, indicated a slower rate of expansion. 
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Stellar growth, low inflation raise questions over need for RBI rate cuts

importers, shippers

India's quiet rollback of trade barriers eases worry for global partners

GDP Growth

After robust H1, economists upgrade full-year FY26 growth forecast to 7.5%premium

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Bills to replace GST compensation cess may be tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

CII flags $1 tn green funding gap, seeks new finance body in Budget 2026

Topics : Manufacturing Industry PMI Manufacturing PMI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon