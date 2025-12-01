Monday, December 01, 2025 | 08:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stellar growth, low inflation raise questions over need for RBI rate cuts

India's economy expanded at a sharper-than-expected clip of 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter, prompting analysts to raise their full-year growth estimates to above 7 per cent

RBI's monetary policy committee has lowered the benchmark rate by 100 basis points in the first half of 2025 but has held it steady since August. (Photo: PTI)

Reuters MUMBAI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

India's robust growth numbers for the September quarter are raising questions about the need for lower rates even as record-low inflation gives the central bank ample room to resume reductions later this week, analysts said.

India's economy expanded at a sharper-than-expected clip of 8.2 per cent in the July-September quarter, prompting analysts to raise their full-year growth estimates to above 7 per cent.

That means the world's fifth-largest economy is expanding at a pace close to its estimated potential growth of 6.5 per cent-7 per cent. Potential growth is the rate an economy can expand without sparking inflation.

India's retail inflation, however, which slowed to a record-low 0.25 per cent in October, is expected to remain benign for months.

 

"The December RBI policy will be set against a backdrop of resilient growth and ultra-low inflation. The stellar growth numbers reaffirm our view of a pause," said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

"Space for easing is limited and should be utilised when downside risks to growth materialise," she said.

A majority of economists in a Reuters poll conducted ahead of Friday's GDP data release had expected the Reserve Bank of India's key policy repo rate to be pared by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent on December 5, followed by a pause through 2026.

RBI's monetary policy committee has lowered the benchmark rate by 100 basis points in the first half of 2025 but has held it steady since August.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in an interview with Zee Business last week said there is scope to further reduce policy interest rates but that the timing of the move would depend on the committee.

Real rate debate

"We think inflation has fallen more than anticipated and outlook for inflation also appears benign. So we expect the MPC to cut once (25 bps) to adjust real policy rate to reflect the change in inflation outcomes and outlook," said A. Prasanna, chief economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

At the current level of retail inflation, the neutral real rate - the repo rate minus inflation - is sharply higher but on a forward-inflation basis it is expected to be much lower. RBI's projection for inflation in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 is 4.5 per cent and its estimated neutral real rate falls in a range of 1.4 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

Those arguing for a cut also say growth will weaken in the second half of India's financial year ending on March 31, 2026.

Economists believe the punitive U.S. import tariff of 50 per cent on Indian goods will hurt exports and employment across sectors like textiles and jewellery in coming months.

Barclays in a note on Friday said the GDP print is too hot to ignore and they no longer expect a rate cut on Friday.

Investors, however, are still hopeful for a rate cut, although expectations have been tempered by the GDP print.

Economists expect the RBI to further reduce its full-year inflation forecast from 2.6 per cent while the full-year GDP estimate could be raised from the current 6.8 per cent.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

