New GDP series to overhaul inflation adjustments across key sectors

According to the report of the Sub-Committee for Constant Price Estimates, released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday, household consumption — measured by Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) — will likely move away from a broad weighted mix of Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) towards using detailed, item-wise Consumer Price Indices “to the extent feasible”, with Implicit Price Deflators (IPDs) used only where specific consumer price data are unavailable.

On investment, the report advocates an asset-wise approach to Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), replacing the current reliance on a composite WPI for machinery and equipment. For transport equipment, ICT goods and other machinery, specific WPI series are to be used; research and development will be deflated by a weighted CPI (industrial workers and urban); software and databases by urban CPI; mineral exploration by general CPI; and entertainment and other intellectual property products by CPI for recreation and CPI (urban), respectively.

For dwellings, other buildings and structures, the Sub-Committee report suggests using growth in the construction sector’s gross value of output at constant prices as the volume indicator, reflecting the absence of a clean price index for this asset. Change in Stocks will continue to rely on industry-wise WPI- or IPD-based deflators, while valuables such as gold and silver will shift to using CPI for jewellery and ornaments instead of wholesale prices, in a bid to better represent consumer-level prices.

For external trade, the report recommends more granular deflation of imports and exports of goods and services, with appropriate unit value indices used where direct price or volume indicators are lacking, and an explicit effort to align quarterly estimates with the improved annual methodology.

These expenditure-side recommendations sit alongside equally far-reaching production-side changes. On the production side, the Sub-Committee recommends a broad shift away from single deflation towards volume extrapolation and selective double deflation, depending on data quality and sector characteristics.

Forestry and fishing move to state-wise quantum indices so that real GVA tracks physical production rather than a generic WPI. Mining similarly abandons WPI-based single deflation in favour of volume extrapolation using Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and IIP-based production indices for coal, petroleum, metallic and non-metallic minerals, with the explicit aim of reducing volatility and aligning annual estimates with quarterly accounts.