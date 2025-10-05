Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Next round of talks on proposed trade pacts with Chile, Peru in Oct, Nov

Next round of talks on proposed trade pacts with Chile, Peru in Oct, Nov

The five-day talks with Chile will start on October 27 in Santiago, the three-day deliberations with Peru will begin on November 3 in Lima

exporters, trade, tariff

Chile is the fifth-largest trading partner of India in the LAC (Latin American countries) region.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The next round of negotiations between India and two South American countries, Chile and Peru, will be held in October and November, respectively, an official said.

The five-day talks with Chile will start on October 27 in Santiago, the three-day deliberations with Peru will begin on November 3 in Lima, the official said.

Both agreements are being negotiated separately.

India is set to hold its second round of trade talks with Chile and the eighth round of negotiations with Peru.

India and Chile implemented a preferential trade agreement (PTA) in 2006 and are now negotiating to widen its scope for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

 

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin orders his govt to address India's trade imbalance concerns

india eu trade negotiations

India-EFTA agreement set to be launched on October 1 after long waitpremium

trade talk, India US Trade

India and US discuss contours of trade deal; seek early conclusion

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt aims to expand trade in energy products with US: Piyush Goyal

India US trade talks, bilateral trade agreement, BTA negotiations, Rajesh Agrawal, Brendan Lynch, USTR, Sunil Barthwal, Modi Trump trade deal, tariffs, commerce department

India and US continue trade negotiations at multiple levels: official

CEPA aims to build upon the existing PTA between the two nations and seeks to encompass a broader range of sectors, including digital services, investment promotion and cooperation, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and critical minerals.

The bilateral trade between India and Chile is modest. In 2024-25, India's exports to Chile were down 2.46 per cent to just USD 1.15 billion. Imports, however, grew 72 per cent to USD 2.60 billion.

The largest Indian exports to Chile are auto and pharma. The biggest import from Chile is minerals worth around USD 1.58 billion. Other products imported from Chile are copper and chemicals.

Chile is the fifth-largest trading partner of India in the LAC (Latin American countries) region.

India's exports to Chile are diversified and constitute motor vehicles/cars, drug formulations, chemicals, iron and steel products, man-made yarn, fabrics, cotton fabrics, made-ups, RMG (ready-made garments), auto components, electric machinery and equipment, leather goods, rubber products, aluminium and its products, and ceramics.

On the other hand, Peru has emerged as the third-largest trading partner of India in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

During 2024-25, India's exports to Peru rose by about 9 per cent to USD 1 billion, while imports grew 60 per cent to USD 4.98 billion.

India's main exports to Peru include motorcycles and three-wheelers, polyester and cotton yarns, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel products, plastic products, rubber, pipes for the oil and gas industry, tyres, pipes, etc.

Main imports from Peru are gold, copper, synthetic filaments, phosphates of calcium, fresh grapes, and fish flour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Exports, Export

Exports making Indian factories up to 25% more eco-friendly: IIM study

Rekha Gupta

Delhi govt's excise revenue records 12% growth in first half of FY26

india eu trade negotiations

EU eyes bigger role in 'Make in India' as FTA talks set to begin on Oct 6

Crude oil

Datanomics: Amid geopolitical uncertainty, a look at Russia's energy tradepremium

Industry analysts project the new GST rates could increase sales by 15-20% as retailers pass savings on to buyers. | File Image

Festival-season sales likely to hit record ₹4.75 trillion after GST reliefpremium

Topics : Trade talks Trade ties India trade policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon