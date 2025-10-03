Putin tells Cabinet to address India trade imbalance, ease barriers

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his cabinet ministers to explore ways to address New Delhi’s concerns on the imbalance in Russia-India trade, lower barriers for Indian pharmaceuticals and agricultural produce, and expand engagement with Indian private companies.
Putin’s directions to his cabinet are significant as Russia and India prepare to sign a series of agreements to deepen cooperation across sectors during the Russian President’s visit to India for the annual summit in the first week of December.
Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month, Moscow is keen to assure New Delhi of its commitment to deeper cooperation, offsetting the losses India is facing from the White House’s decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.
On Thursday, Putin said he has asked First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to “personally” expand trade and economic relations with India to their fullest potential. Russian news agencies TASS, Interfax and RT reported that Putin has directed Manturov, who served as industry and trade minister from 2012 to 2024, to resolve issues concerning logistics, payments and trade imbalances.
On US tariffs on India, Putin said the Indian people would not accept being forced into decisions against their national interests. “(India) will never allow itself to be humiliated by anyone. I know Prime Minister Modi, he will also not make any such decisions,” he said. “The losses faced by India due to punitive US tariffs would be balanced by crude imports from Russia, plus it will gain prestige as a sovereign nation,” he added.
During his visit to Moscow in August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who co-chaired the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation with Manturov, flagged the imbalance in bilateral trade, which remains tilted in Russia’s favour due to India’s oil purchases.
Jaishankar also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, urging Russia to swiftly address non-tariff barriers and regulatory hurdles to allow greater Indian exports, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agriculture and textiles. Currently, Russia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner, while India is Russia’s second-largest.
At the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin acknowledged that current bilateral trade falls short of potential. “Our trade turnover with India is now around $63 billion. Do you realise what India’s population is? One and a half billion people, while in Belarus there are 10 million. Our turnover with Belarus is $50 billion and with India it is $63 billion. This clearly does not correspond to our potential,” he said.
The Russian President stressed the need to resolve “a whole range of problems” to unlock bilateral opportunities. He identified logistics and payments as key issues, suggesting that settlements could be made “within the framework of BRICS instruments, bilaterally, using the rupee, the currencies of third countries, or electronic forms of settlement.”
Putin described Modi as “a reliable partner for Russia” and a “balanced, wise and nationally oriented” leader, adding that he values their trustworthy relationship.
He also responded positively to a proposal for a Russia-India fund for cooperation in technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. However, he said it was important to focus not just on intergovernmental ties but also on direct engagement with Indian businesses. “The Indian economy is, foremost, a private economy and it develops based on private initiatives. One must often deal directly with companies there rather than with the state,” he said.
The Valdai forum brings together security and geopolitical experts from 140 countries, including India, and is being held at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Last month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, responsible for agriculture, visited India and met Prime Minister Modi on September 25. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilisers and food processing.