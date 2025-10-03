Friday, October 03, 2025 | 07:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Putin tells Cabinet to address India trade imbalance, ease barriers

Putin tells Cabinet to address India trade imbalance, ease barriers

Ahead of the India-Russia summit, President Putin directs ministers to resolve trade imbalance, ease barriers for Indian exports and strengthen private sector ties

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Reuters)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed his cabinet ministers to explore ways to address New Delhi’s concerns on the imbalance in Russia-India trade, lower barriers for Indian pharmaceuticals and agricultural produce, and expand engagement with Indian private companies.
 
Putin’s directions to his cabinet are significant as Russia and India prepare to sign a series of agreements to deepen cooperation across sectors during the Russian President’s visit to India for the annual summit in the first week of December.
 
Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month, Moscow is keen to assure New Delhi of its commitment to deeper cooperation, offsetting the losses India is facing from the White House’s decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil.
 
 
On Thursday, Putin said he has asked First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov to “personally” expand trade and economic relations with India to their fullest potential. Russian news agencies TASS, Interfax and RT reported that Putin has directed Manturov, who served as industry and trade minister from 2012 to 2024, to resolve issues concerning logistics, payments and trade imbalances.
 
On US tariffs on India, Putin said the Indian people would not accept being forced into decisions against their national interests. “(India) will never allow itself to be humiliated by anyone. I know Prime Minister Modi, he will also not make any such decisions,” he said. “The losses faced by India due to punitive US tariffs would be balanced by crude imports from Russia, plus it will gain prestige as a sovereign nation,” he added.

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE news: India's capacity to absorb shocks strong amid global shifts, says FM Sitharaman

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin orders steps to ease India-Russia trade imbalance amid Trump tariffs

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin praises Trump but warns US over supplies of missile to Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin vows quick Russian response if Europe continues provocations

JD Vance, Vance

Russia needs to accept reality in ongoing war against Ukraine: Vance

 
During his visit to Moscow in August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who co-chaired the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation with Manturov, flagged the imbalance in bilateral trade, which remains tilted in Russia’s favour due to India’s oil purchases.
 
Jaishankar also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, urging Russia to swiftly address non-tariff barriers and regulatory hurdles to allow greater Indian exports, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agriculture and textiles. Currently, Russia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner, while India is Russia’s second-largest.
 
At the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi, Putin acknowledged that current bilateral trade falls short of potential. “Our trade turnover with India is now around $63 billion. Do you realise what India’s population is? One and a half billion people, while in Belarus there are 10 million. Our turnover with Belarus is $50 billion and with India it is $63 billion. This clearly does not correspond to our potential,” he said.
 
The Russian President stressed the need to resolve “a whole range of problems” to unlock bilateral opportunities. He identified logistics and payments as key issues, suggesting that settlements could be made “within the framework of BRICS instruments, bilaterally, using the rupee, the currencies of third countries, or electronic forms of settlement.”
 
Putin described Modi as “a reliable partner for Russia” and a “balanced, wise and nationally oriented” leader, adding that he values their trustworthy relationship.
 
He also responded positively to a proposal for a Russia-India fund for cooperation in technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. However, he said it was important to focus not just on intergovernmental ties but also on direct engagement with Indian businesses. “The Indian economy is, foremost, a private economy and it develops based on private initiatives. One must often deal directly with companies there rather than with the state,” he said.
 
The Valdai forum brings together security and geopolitical experts from 140 countries, including India, and is being held at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
 
Last month, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, responsible for agriculture, visited India and met Prime Minister Modi on September 25. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in agriculture, fertilisers and food processing.

More From This Section

AP Singh

IAF chief says 2047 roadmap ready, manned jets still vital amid drone push

United Nations Human Rights Council, UNHRC

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, calls rights allegations hypocritical

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief MarshalAmar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

F-16, JF-17 among 5 Pakistani fighter jets hit in Op Sindoor: IAF chief

Rajnath Singh

Sir Creek dispute returns: Rajnath says India will respond strongly

MiG-21 aircraft

MiG-21 jet flies into the sunset after six decades of distinguished service

Topics : Vladimir Putin India-Russia ties India trade policy Trade talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon