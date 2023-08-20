Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme tomorrow

The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, a step forward in the government’s commitment to improve road safety through raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India.

The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard 197.

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

Transport sector accounts for 40% of pollution, need greener fuel: Gadkari

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Govt's analgesic for inflation: Steps to alleviate price rise in pipeline

Lenders need to make software tweaks, borrower engagement for RBI Rules

India, Asian decision on review of FTA in goods expected tomorrow

Banks, finance companies expect robust festive season credit offtake

Paper, paperboard imports surges 39% to 409,000 tonnes in Apr-Jun qtr

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Indian car market

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon