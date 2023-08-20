Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme tomorrow

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the much-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, a step forward in the government’s commitment to improve road safety through raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India.



The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard 197.