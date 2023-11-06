close
No major fiscal impact from extended free food grain scheme: Centre

PM Modi said that his govt would extend the welfare scheme, which provides free grain to more than 800 million people, by five years

free ration

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 4:56 PM IST
There will not be a major fiscal impact in full-year 2024 and 2025 because of the extension of its free food grain programme, an Indian government source said on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government would extend the welfare scheme, which provides free grain to more than 800 million people, by five years.
 
(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar, Editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 4:56 PM IST

