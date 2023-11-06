No major fiscal impact from extended free food grain scheme: Centre

There will not be a major fiscal impact in full-year 2024 and 2025 because of the extension of its free food grain programme, an Indian government source said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that his government would extend the welfare scheme, which provides free grain to more than 800 million people, by five years.

