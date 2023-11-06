Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

As it examines the need for new legislation to refurbish the country's special economic zones (SEZ), the Centre could discard the proposed Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs (DESH) Bill, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).



Officials were quoted as saying that instead of putting in place new legislation, discussions are on to make changes to the existing SEZ Act. The government could decide on the matter before the winter session of the Parliament.



ET reported that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is eager to permit units in these zones to sell in areas outside SEZs, called domestic tariff areas (DTA), without the payment of customs duties.



An official told ET that discussions are taking place on whether the DESH bill will be passed or the SEZ Act will be amended. Another source said that the commerce department is preparing a cabinet note on the suggested changes.



The proposed amendment would deal with the demand for SEZs to be allowed to sell in the domestic market and that all duties relinquished on raw materials should be paid back. Business Standard had earlier reported that the finance ministry had objected to offering any tax concessions, fearing it could kick-start a debate about extending the incentive for companies outside SEZs.



The finance ministry was also against the clause allowing units to sell in the domestic market with duties to be paid only on imported raw materials and inputs instead of final products. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement of the DESH Bill in the Union Budget in February 2022.

What is the DESH Bill?



The draft DESH Bill seeks to set up "development hubs" for promoting economic activity, generating employment, integrating with global supply and value chains, maintaining manufacturing and export competitiveness, developing infrastructure facilities, and promoting investments, including in research and development (R&D). Such hubs will also include existing SEZs.

Also Read Recalibrating SEZs in DESH Bill: Net foreign exchange criterion may return As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today Rationalise tariff on mobile parts to encourage other countries: Industry US market share in apples, almonds, and walnuts plunged in five years Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley Extra NREGS funding may not be enough if work demand stays robust: Experts Disturbing the maths: PMGKAY extension may be a costly affair in long run Rs 300 cr will be spent on tourism, water sports infra in Nadaun: HP Dy CM Statsguru: Six charts explain challenges for India's 'Vision 2047'



Business Standard had reported in October that the legislation might reintroduce the 'positive net foreign exchange (NFE)' criterion, a primary requirement for SEZ units, and remove the proposal of a 'freezing concessional corporation tax rate until 2032'.