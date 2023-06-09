Artificial intelligence won't cost jobs in 5-10 years: Rajeev Chandrasekhar



“There is a narrative and some melodrama about AI and there is reality. It is possible that in the next 5-10 years AI will become intelligent enough and then it will replace jobs. At present, the application of AI is on tasks and creating more efficiency,” Chandrasekhar said at a press conference. Artificial intelligence (AI) is oriented towards improving efficiency and it might not get sophisticated enough to replace jobs in at least 5-10 years, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for electronics and information technology, said on Friday.



Chandrasekhar said as the government drafts the Digital India Act, it will try to regulate emerging technologies, including AI, through the prism of user harm. He reiterated that a draft of the Digital India Bill will be released for public consultation within a month. He said AI could replace jobs that require very low levels of intelligence and repetitive tasks after a few years. “But I can assure that while AI is disruptive, we do not see the so-called threat of it replacing jobs in the next few years.”



The minister was speaking about achievements of the Modi government’s Digital India initiatives over the last nine years. When asked about proposed provisions against rising illegalities on the internet, Chandrasekhar said the safe harbor clause in the IT Act, 2000 allowed big tech companies to evade their responsibility of protecting users. “We will regulate AI, just like other emerging technologies such as web 3, through the prism of user harm and protecting digital nagriks (citizens),” Chandrasekhar said.

Also Read India shows tech can demolish have-have not divide: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India Immediately fix incorrect map of India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells WhatsApp Rajeev Chandrasekhar denies reports of mandatory lab testing of OS updates FSSAI creates separate category of 'Ready to Drink' low alcoholic beverages Southern states have to play critical role in India's growth story: Kant CEA dismisses Universal Social Security as it may cause perverse incentives How FAME scheme changes impact electric vehicle fortunes in India Domestic GDP growth on firm footing, growth slightly revised upwards: SBI



As reported earlier, the government is redrawing contours of the “safe harbour” provided to internet intermediaries, including big tech companies like Meta and Google to increase their accountability for user-generated unlawful content. Chandrasekhar stressed upon the government’s policies to build an open source digital public goods, encouraging digital transactions, and rapid rollout of 5G network in the country. “The UPA government in 2008 modified the IT Act to bring Section 79. This gave a blanket immunity to any big tech platform from prosecution. Our government in the leadership of Narendra Modi has changed this asymmetry and brought accountability with IT Rules, 2021,” Chandrasekhar said.