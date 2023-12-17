NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

The National Pension System (NPS) added 19 per cent fewer new subscribers under the corporate segment in the first half (April - September) of the current financial year as compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Government officials and experts attribute it to the higher exemption limit of income tax of Rs 7 lakh announced in the financial year 24 budget that no more requires employees under this income bracket to opt for NPS for tax saving purposes.

The data collated from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) reveal that the corporate component, which is voluntary in nature and is available to organised entities including public sector organisations, saw 96,937 new subscribers in the first six months of financial year 24 as compared to 119,754 new subscribers enrolled during the same period last year.

“People generally enrolled under the corporate component of the NPS to take tax benefits as they see it as a tax saving instrument rather than a long-term pension or savings product. So, when the finance ministry [decided to] raise the exemption limit earlier this year, people belonging to these income slabs saw no incentive to enroll under the NPS and that is what explains the decline in the subscribers starting the month of March itself,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier this year during the union budget, the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes in income tax slabs and rebate limits. Under the new income tax regime, the exemption limit was raised to Rs 7 lakhs from Rs 5 lakhs indicating that the person who earns less than Rs 7 lakhs annually need not invest anything to claim exemptions and the entire income would be tax-free irrespective of the quantum of investment made by such an individual.

Deepesh Raghav, a Sebi-registered investment advisor says that the move gave more consumption power to the middle-class income group as they could spend the entire amount of income without bothering too much about investment schemes to take the benefit of exemptions.

“Unlike employee provident fund (EPF), NPS is one of the very few ‘proper’ pension products available in the market. Due to lack of awareness, people majorly deploy it to earn tax rebates available under various sections of the Income Tax Act. In India, where it is absolutely necessary for people to save and invest for their future pension needs, the diversion of people away from NPS is concerning,” he added.

Managed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the NPS is designed on a defined contribution basis as both the subscriber and the employer contribute an equal amount to a person’s account. To facilitate the organised entities including public sector organisations to extend the old age social security benefits to their employees and co-contribute for their pension with the flexibility in the amount of contribution from employee/employer, a customised and voluntary version of NPS, known as NPS-Corporate Sector Model, was introduced in December 2011.

“In all its years of operation, NPS has suffered due to the lack of awareness among the employees and poor product placement in the market. It is time that we position it differently, other than a tax saving instrument. [We] have also written to the finance ministry to look at the issue and make it more attractive to the people to save and invest in it,” the official quoted earlier added.