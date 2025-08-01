OMCs cut commercial LPG cylinder price by ₹33.50; new rate effective today

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹33.50, effective August 1. In Delhi, the revised price now stands at ₹1,631.50. However, the cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders remains unchanged.
This is the latest in a series of downward price revisions in recent months. On July 1, commercial LPG prices were cut by ₹58.50, following earlier reductions of ₹24 in June, ₹41 in April, and ₹7 in February. March had seen a minor price rise of ₹6.
The price cut offers much-needed relief for small businesses, especially hotels, restaurants and other commercial users that depend heavily on LPG for daily operations.
Most LPG use is domestic
About 90 per cent of India’s total LPG consumption is for household cooking, while the remaining 10 per cent is used by commercial, industrial and automotive sectors. Domestic cylinder prices typically remain stable, even as commercial rates fluctuate.
Crude oil trends
India’s policy pegs natural gas prices to 10 per cent of the crude oil basket. The average cost of India’s crude basket dropped to $64.5 per barrel in May 2025, the lowest in three years. This decline is expected to ease pressure on oil marketing companies. If crude prices remain near $65, oil firms estimate LPG-related losses could fall by about 45 per cent in FY26.