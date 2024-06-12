Business Standard
Outward FDI remain almost flat at $2.0 billion in May, shows RBI data

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

The country's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments were almost flat at $2 billion in May 2024, compared to $1.98 billion in May 2023.

Sequentially, FDI commitments were down from $2.78 billion in April 2024, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees. The equity commitments rose marginally to $1.02 billion in May 2024 from $965.86 million a year ago.

They were significantly higher than the $607.96 million recorded in April 2024. Debt commitments rose to $262.7 million in May 2024 from $225.5 million in May 2023. However, it was much lower than $820.3 million in April 2024.
 
Guarantees for overseas units declined to $718 million in May 2024 from $797.5 million in May 2023. They were lower compared to $1.3 billion in April 2024, the RBI data showed. 
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

