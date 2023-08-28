Confirmation

Over 15 mn jobs created across 9 sectors under Modi govt: Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday said more than 1.5 crore jobs have been created in nine organised sectors, including IT, manufacturing, trade and transport

Bhupender Yadav

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 4:14 PM IST
Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday said more than 1.5 crore jobs have been created in nine organised sectors, including IT, manufacturing, trade and transport, during the nine-year rule of Narendra Modi government at the Centre.
Yadav was speaking at a Rozgar Mela organised at the Central Ordnance and War Skills School (CSWT) of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.
More than 1.5 crore jobs have been created in nine organised sectors, including information technology, manufacturing, trade, transport, education, hospitality and medical sector, besides agriculture during the Modi government's tenure, he said.
Yadav said along with the expansion of manufacturing capacities in the country, the registration of new industries and enrolment of new members in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has increased, which shows a positive growth rate of employment.
Nine years ago, India used to be among the five most fragile economies in the world, but now under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become one of the five largest economies in the world," he said.
Yadav also informed that 29 crore workers from the unorganised sector, including those from remote villages, have been registered on the government's 'e-Shram' portal within the last one year.

This portal is helping in the financial inclusion of unorganised sector workers by including them in the formal economy and giving benefits of social security schemes, he added.
CSWT Inspector General Kuldeep Kumar Gulia said 273 recruits of the central armed police forces were given appointment letters at the job fair.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 4:14 PM IST

