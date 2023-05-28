BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near Amritsar border

Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down another drone near India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in Punjab's Amritsar and arrested a smuggler alongwith narcotics consignment on Saturday evening, the force said today.

BSF personnel deployed near Dhanoe village in Khurd district in Amritsar shoot down and intercepted the drone after they heard a buzzing sound of the drone at about 9:35 pm yesterday.

During a subsequent search of the area, the troops recovered a drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK 300) from the farming fields in Dhanoe village, said the Central Armed Police Force mandated to guard the India-Pakistan border.

Meanwhile, the BSF said troops deployed near Dhanoe village saw three persons running towards the village, challenged them and caught hold of one suspect alongwith a bag containing a suspected narcotics consignment of three packets (gross weight of approximately 3.4 kg).

An iron hook and four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment, said the BSF.

With the fresh action, the BSF said, another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle narcotics foiled by vigilant troops of the force.

Earlier on Sunday, the BSF seized a suspected packet of Heroin and shot down a drone, in two separate incidents, along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, BSF Punjab Frontier said.

"In a second narcotics recovery in a night, another pack of suspected heroin (2.2kg appx) dropped by Pakistani drone, has been recovered in Amritsar Sector. This seizure occurred at a separate location from the previous drone incident," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.

In another incident, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone for violating Indian airspace on Saturday late at night. "Another Pakistani drone was made to taste mud by the BSF. Indian Airspace violation by Pakistani drone has been intercepted (with fire) by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. The drone has been recovered. Details follow," tweeted BSF Punjab Frontier.