Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.26%)
65052.50 + 165.99
Nifty (0.27%)
19318.50 + 52.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.06%)
5492.50 + 57.70
Nifty Midcap (0.53%)
38676.15 + 204.90
Nifty Bank (0.42%)
44417.15 + 185.70
Heatmap

Tourism expected to create 130-140 mn jobs by 2030: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

Addressing the 'Rozgar Mela', PM Modi said India is set to emerge among the top three economies in the world in this decade and bring benefits to the common man

PM Modi

PM Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's tourism sector alone is expected to contribute Rs 20 trillion to the economy by 2030 and has the potential to create 130-140 million new jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. He added that the Indian economy was on the path of rapid growth, which had led to the creation of big employment opportunities for the youth.

Addressing a "Rozgar Mela" where he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to the youth, mostly in the security forces, PM Modi said automobile, pharma, tourism and food processing sectors were expected to grow at a rapid pace and open up employment opportunities for the youth.

PM Modi also said India is set to emerge among the top three economies in the world in this decade and bring benefits to the common man.

"Every sector has to develop. From food to pharmaceuticals, from space to startups. When every sector will progress the economy will grow," he said.

Citing the example of the pharmaceutical industry, the PM said the sector is worth Rs 4 trillion at present and is expected to grow to Rs 10 trillion by 2030.

Also Read: PM Modi to distribute over 51,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela today

"What does it mean? It means that in this decade the pharma industry will need a lot of youth. There will be opportunities for employment," Modi said.

Also Read

PM Modi addresses Rozgar Mela, distributes 71,000 appointment letters

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

PM Modi to distribute 70,000 job letters at 'Rozgar Mela' event

Rozgar mela has become a new identity of BJP govt: PM Narendra Modi

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

E-commerce, FMCG demand for electric vehicles doubles in FY24

Sugar mills lay down plan for 50% ethanol blending with petrol by 2030

India, UK to continue free trade agreement negotiations till Aug-end

US trade chief flags concerns over India's license rule for laptop imports

India is the solution to global supply-chain issues: PM Narendra Modi


He added the automobile sector, too, was on the growth path and would require youth power to propel it. He said that there will be immense employment opportunities.

Taking the example of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said good governance in the state has led to the establishment of the rule of law, which has, in turn, brought in a lot of investments.

"In an atmosphere of security, the establishment of the rule of the law speeds up development, instils confidence in the people and brings in investments," he said.

Also Read: India is the solution to global supply-chain issues: PM Narendra Modi

"However, the states with rising crime rates witness fewer investments and shrinking of employment opportunities," Modi added.

(With agency inputs) 
Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister tourism sector BS Web Reports Employment in India Employment Indian tourism

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhKota district administration stays tests, coaching exams for 2 months

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon